Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Temperatures Will Reach The 70s and 80s This Week Before Dropping Back Down

By  Julia Paskin
Published Feb 27, 2022 11:12 AM
A clear view of the downtown L.A. skyline with snowcapped mountains rising in the background.
Snow-capped mountains stand behind the skyline of downtown L.A.
(Mario Tama
/
Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

After a cold spell last week, warmer weather is expected today. Experts predict temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the beaches and in the mid- to upper-70s inland, with a bit of a breeze.

A high surf and dangerous rip currents are also expected on the coast, and experts advise steering clear of the water's edge.

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it’s going to continue to heat up on Monday and Tuesday.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“[We’re expecting] highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s,” he said. “Maybe even a few upper 80s downtown. So very warm, spring-like weather.”

By the end of the week, things will likely start to cool off again, with temperatures in the high 60s.

Just last week, Southern California faced near-freezing temperatures, and the coldest storm of the season.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories