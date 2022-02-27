Temperatures Will Reach The 70s and 80s This Week Before Dropping Back Down
After a cold spell last week, warmer weather is expected today. Experts predict temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the beaches and in the mid- to upper-70s inland, with a bit of a breeze.
The marine layer may be nowhere to be found, but we still have high clouds overhead. It's going to be a fantastic Sunday so go outside and enjoy it! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uF1gDfGUHG— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2022
A high surf and dangerous rip currents are also expected on the coast, and experts advise steering clear of the water's edge.
David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it’s going to continue to heat up on Monday and Tuesday.
“[We’re expecting] highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s,” he said. “Maybe even a few upper 80s downtown. So very warm, spring-like weather.”
By the end of the week, things will likely start to cool off again, with temperatures in the high 60s.
Just last week, Southern California faced near-freezing temperatures, and the coldest storm of the season.