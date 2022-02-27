Temperatures Will Reach The 70s and 80s This Week Before Dropping Back Down

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

After a cold spell last week, warmer weather is expected today. Experts predict temperatures will be around 70 degrees at the beaches and in the mid- to upper-70s inland, with a bit of a breeze.

The marine layer may be nowhere to be found, but we still have high clouds overhead. It's going to be a fantastic Sunday so go outside and enjoy it! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uF1gDfGUHG — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) February 27, 2022

A high surf and dangerous rip currents are also expected on the coast, and experts advise steering clear of the water's edge.

David Sweet, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said it’s going to continue to heat up on Monday and Tuesday.

“[We’re expecting] highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s,” he said. “Maybe even a few upper 80s downtown. So very warm, spring-like weather.”

By the end of the week, things will likely start to cool off again, with temperatures in the high 60s.

Just last week, Southern California faced near-freezing temperatures, and the coldest storm of the season.