Southern California Is About To Get Our Coldest Storm Of The Season

There's a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for parts of Central and Southern California. This includes the Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains — except for the Santa Monica range.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Sweet says we could see one to three inches of snowfall across the mountains as low as 2,000 feet — or slightly lower.

The San Gabriel Mountains could get up to five inches of snow and the Antelope Valley could also be affected.

"The one thing that this storm is struggling with just a bit is that it doesn't have a great deal of moisture, so we're really not expecting a lot of precipitation," Sweet said. "But with a snow level as low as it is, those areas could get some winter impacts that would make driving difficult."

Drivers should watch out for winter road conditions and gusty winds on the 5 freeway from the Grapevine to Castaic, the 14 freeway through Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33 across the Ventura County mountains.

Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorm and hail could impact driving in coastal L.A. Expect temperature highs in the low to mid-50s.