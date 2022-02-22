Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Southern California Is About To Get Our Coldest Storm Of The Season

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Feb 22, 2022 8:32 AM
Storm clouds loom over snow covered mountains.
Snow blankets the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles in this Dec. 2019 file photo.
(Robyn Beck
/
AFP via Getty Images)
LAist relies on you to stay independent.
Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

There's a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Wednesday for parts of Central and Southern California. This includes the Ventura and Los Angeles County mountains — except for the Santa Monica range.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Sweet says we could see one to three inches of snowfall across the mountains as low as 2,000 feet — or slightly lower.

The San Gabriel Mountains could get up to five inches of snow and the Antelope Valley could also be affected.

"The one thing that this storm is struggling with just a bit is that it doesn't have a great deal of moisture, so we're really not expecting a lot of precipitation," Sweet said. "But with a snow level as low as it is, those areas could get some winter impacts that would make driving difficult."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Drivers should watch out for winter road conditions and gusty winds on the 5 freeway from the Grapevine to Castaic, the 14 freeway through Soledad Canyon, and Highway 33 across the Ventura County mountains.

Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorm and hail could impact driving in coastal L.A. Expect temperature highs in the low to mid-50s.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories