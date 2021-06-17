Support for LAist comes from
Climate and Environment

Surprise! LA Gets A Heatwave + Unexpected Rain And Thunderstorms

By  Lita Martinez
Published Jun 17, 2021 10:21 AM
Image from National Weather Service shows bright green and yellow rain pockets moving through Southern California, over a black map.
Conditions as of about 9 a.m. Thursday.
(Courtesy National Weather Service)
With another round of potentially record-breaking temperatures on tap, parts of the Southland got an unexpected bout of rain Thursday morning.

It started with some isolated storm cells that first started brewing in the skies over San Diego County. The heaviest rainfall hit parts of Orange County, before sweeping north toward the San Gabriel Valley.

There were even some flashes of lightning and thunder in some areas, which caught some of us working in Long Beach and Pasadena off guard. Forecasters say the sudden downpours happened thanks to a mix of heat and extra humidity lingering in the air.

