Surprise! LA Gets A Heatwave + Unexpected Rain And Thunderstorms

With another round of potentially record-breaking temperatures on tap, parts of the Southland got an unexpected bout of rain Thursday morning.

It started with some isolated storm cells that first started brewing in the skies over San Diego County. The heaviest rainfall hit parts of Orange County, before sweeping north toward the San Gabriel Valley.

There were even some flashes of lightning and thunder in some areas, which caught some of us working in Long Beach and Pasadena off guard. Forecasters say the sudden downpours happened thanks to a mix of heat and extra humidity lingering in the air.

Heads up LA County! Isolated showers and thunderstorms that developed over Orange County this morning are moving into the San Gabriel Valley and eventually the mountains. Brief moderate showers and isolated lightning flashes are possible. #CAwx #LARain pic.twitter.com/pUKS3Chktu — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 17, 2021