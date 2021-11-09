Southern California, We're Getting Warm, Dry, Windy Weather Later This Week

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

We’re in for very warm and dry weather later this week after a cool and foggy weekend.

Tomorrow and through the rest of the week, SoCal will see the return of the Santa Ana winds, a north-northeast wind pattern ranging from 30 to 50 miles per hour.

These warmer winds will bring the classic high pressure Santa Ana winds come Thursday.

"We have the Santa Ana wind conditions that develop, so it can go from cool, on-shore sea breeze sort of pattern one day, to dry, warm, northeasterly wind the next day,” said Richard Thompson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “This is very typical for this time of the year for Southern California."

With the Santa Anas, most common in the fall, we’ll see higher than normal temperatures, warming up to the 80s and lower 90s through Saturday.

And as always with hotter temperatures, Thompson reminds people to stay hydrated. On Sunday, Southern California will see a cooldown, but it’ll still be warm with temperatures around the upper 70s.

Thompson said there are no warnings at this time, but there is a potential for wind advisories as the week goes on.