Sammy Fernandes is the News Apprentice for LAist and KPCC. Originally from the Amazon Rainforest in Brazil, she graduated in August 2021 from California State University, Northridge, where she studied broadcast journalism and writing and rhetoric. She previously worked as a specialty environmental reporter for Valley View News, a writer and anchor for KCSN Public Radio 88.5 FM and a reporter for the Citrus College Clarion newspaper. Sammy fell in love with the complexity of L.A.'s geological features and the diversity of its people, in part because it reminds her of hometown in the Amazon. She is excited to be part of a team of journalists who value community engagement and reporting.

