It's Not The Apocalypse, It's Just Fog In LA

If you stepped out of your home on Saturday morning, it might've felt like it was the end of the world — we're talking about the eerie weather, not the hangover you might've been carrying.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for parts of Southern California — including L.A. — on Friday evening through Saturday morning, asking folks to drive with caution on the road.

So that's what it was: L.A. had (non-sunny) weather.

Dense #Fog expected tonight through mid-morning Saturday, along the Santa Barbara South Coast, Ventura and LA Coasts. Use extra caution driving! Areas of visibility to 1/4 mile or less expected. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/60BEzPGkCz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 5, 2021

There shouldn't be any rain on the way for the central L.A. region, but our friends northwest of us could experience light rain on Monday and/or Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Also, the peacoat you were planning on wearing to Sunday brunch may work.

Forecasters say this cooling trend will continue through Monday. And we're back to warm weather next week — Santa Ana winds are expected to hit mid-to late in the week.