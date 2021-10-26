Rains In Southern California Busted Old Records, Including One Set In 1940

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Monday’s rain may not be likely to put an end to wildfire risk for the rest of the fall, but the National Weather Service reports that it was enough to set records in several spots.

The final rainfall totals for Mon are in and we broke 6 daily record rainfall amounts with the storm. LAX received 0.39", breaking its record of 0.19" & Santa Barbara broke its 0.02" record by getting 0.96".



— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021

Not only did LAX see a new record for daily maximum rainfall for October 25, the Long Beach and Paso Robles airports did as well.

Here are the new records:



Camarillo Airport : 0.7 (Old Record 0.39 was set in 1940)

: 0.7 (Old Record 0.39 was set in 1940) Long Beach Airport : 0.13 (Old record 0.08 was set in 2010)

: 0.13 (Old record 0.08 was set in 2010) LAX : 0.39 (Old record 0.19 was set in 1951)

: 0.39 (Old record 0.19 was set in 1951) Paso Robles Airport : 1.54 (Old record 0.18 was set in 1950)

: 1.54 (Old record 0.18 was set in 1950) Santa Barbara Airport : 0.96 (Old record 0.02 was set in 2000)

: 0.96 (Old record 0.02 was set in 2000) Santa Maria Airport: 1.28 (Old record 0.3 was set in 1951)



This latest series of atmospheric rivers came as something of a surprise, as we don’t often see rain in October. Usually precipitation doesn’t start to show up until mid to late November.

By this time last year we’d seen zero inches of precipitation in Southern California.

Northern California also saw record setting precipitation with more than five inches of rain falling in some parts, and snow showing up high in the Sierra Nevada.

What a difference an AR makes. Take a look at before (left Oct 16th) and after (right Oct 26th) our recent Atmospheric River. The first image is from the MODIS satellite and the second a current snapshot from GOES West. Notable snow across the Sierra compared to before.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/BDCdediSTW — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 26, 2021

We’ll need quite a few more substantial storms to build up our snowpack, fill our reservoirs, and alleviate drought conditions.

Back here in Southern California, a high surf advisory is in place until Wednesday, with six to ten foot waves expected in many spots. That said, if you care about your health you should really consider avoiding getting barreled in poop water.