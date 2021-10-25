Flood Advisory Issued For LA County. But No, This Probably Isn't Enough Rain To End Our Fire Season

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

While Northern California is seeing record-setting rainfall , debris flows in recently burned areas and a potential end to wildfire season with this series of atmospheric rivers , the rain falling on Southern California isn’t quite as intense.

That said, there is now a flood advisory in place for L.A. County.

Flood advisory issued for LA County as moderate to heavy rain overspreads the county through 4 pm. Roadway flooding will be likely, along with the threat of minor mud and debris flows in recent burn areas. #LAWeather #LArain #cawx #Socal pic.twitter.com/Om2mQOGo5H — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2021

And there's been some exceptionally heavy precipitation on and around the Alisal Fire Burn area in Santa Barbara, with as much as four inches falling in the past 24 hours. Debris flows there have been a concern although by late morning both the flash flood warning and watch expired.

Here's what that morning rainfall looked like:

At 1055 am, band of heavy rain with strong wind gusts to 40 mph approaching the Ventura county coast, and will be impacting Ventura, Oxnard, and Port Hueneme by 1105 am. . Expect brief heavy downpours, capable of roadway flooding. #LArain #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/2FguCtSkJF — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2021

Ventura and Los Angeles counties are expected to get one to three inches of rain, a decent showing, but likely not enough to bring an end to wildfire conditions.

“The first couple inches of the year, the first couple of inches of precipitation, don’t quite get us there, especially since we’re still in our Santa Ana wind season,” explained Jayme Laber, hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Over an inch of #LArain in parts on the San Gabriels. Mountains are going to start looking a lot greener https://t.co/D8aT5KoYc5 pic.twitter.com/1yghJT3L6R — Aaron Mendelson (@a_mendelson) October 25, 2021

What's Next

Once this storm passes, our drought riddled landscapes will likely dry back out as the weather warms back up. Through the rest of the week temperatures will return to the 70s and 80s, and dry winds will blow, all of which is typical for this time of year. We don’t usually expect to see precipitation until mid to late November.

The Santa Ana winds peak between December and February and are strong drivers of fires, which is why fire season can run through winter if rain never shows up.

“We’re still not out of the woods,” L.A. County Fire’s Chief Chad Sourbeer said.

In the coming days fire agencies including L.A. County Fire will head out to do fuel moisture tests which indicate to them how vulnerable vegetation is to catching on fire.

It’s pretty simple: the drier plants are the easier they burn when a fire shows up.