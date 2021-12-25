Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Another Storm Is Coming To LA This Weekend

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Dec 24, 2021 4:01 PM
A backyard in the Crescenta Valley, early morning, showing a grey sky above and a garden with a succulent patch in the center
A wet backyard in Crescenta Valley
(Susanne Whatley/LAist)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

If this week’s rain hasn’t been enough for you, don’t worry; the National Weather Service is predicting another storm over the weekend.

According to their website, the rain will continue through Saturday and Sunday — Christmas and the following day — and, intermittently, until Dec. 29.

Snow is possible in areas above 5,000 feet, and on the I-5 Grapevine.

NWS is predicting that the upcoming storm could include thunder and lightning, and L.A. County’s Department of Public Works announced that they expect to close three roads by Saturday afternoon:

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
  • Angeles Forest Highway from Aliso Canyon Rd. to Highway 2
  • Big Tujunga Canyon Rd. from Vogel Flat Rd. to Angeles Forest Highway
  • Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd. from Angeles Forest Highway to Highway 2. 

Evacuation orders were issued for parts of Orange County earlier this week due to the impact of the storm, but most have been lifted. Several road closures remain, including a soft closure on Silverado Canyon between Kitterman Rd. and Oak Ln. and a hard closure past Oak Ln.

Total rainfall from the past week’s storm reached 5.2 inches in Mt. Baldy, 2.5 inches in Santa Monica, 2 inches in downtown L.A., and 3.5 inches in Claremont.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories