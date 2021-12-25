Another Storm Is Coming To LA This Weekend

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

If this week’s rain hasn’t been enough for you, don’t worry; the National Weather Service is predicting another storm over the weekend.

According to their website, the rain will continue through Saturday and Sunday — Christmas and the following day — and, intermittently, until Dec. 29.

Snow is possible in areas above 5,000 feet, and on the I-5 Grapevine.

NWS is predicting that the upcoming storm could include thunder and lightning, and L.A. County’s Department of Public Works announced that they expect to close three roads by Saturday afternoon:



Angeles Forest Highway from Aliso Canyon Rd. to Highway 2

Big Tujunga Canyon Rd. from Vogel Flat Rd. to Angeles Forest Highway

Upper Big Tujunga Canyon Rd. from Angeles Forest Highway to Highway 2.

Evacuation orders were issued for parts of Orange County earlier this week due to the impact of the storm, but most have been lifted. Several road closures remain, including a soft closure on Silverado Canyon between Kitterman Rd. and Oak Ln. and a hard closure past Oak Ln.

Evacuation Orders for Canyons have been lifted; road closures for Silverado Canyon:

Soft Closure – Kitterman Road to Oak Lane

Hard Closure – Past Oak Lane

Total rainfall from the past week’s storm reached 5.2 inches in Mt. Baldy, 2.5 inches in Santa Monica, 2 inches in downtown L.A., and 3.5 inches in Claremont.