Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
Climate and Environment

Rain Expected This Week In SoCal

By  Sammy Fernandes
Published Dec 6, 2021 12:51 PM
A woman carrying a bright pink umbrella is seen out of focus walking in the rain.
Two small storms are expected to bring rain to the L.A. region this week.
(Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
LAist relies on your reader support.
Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

After six weeks of dry weather, a bit of rain is finally coming our way this week.

Later Monday and early Tuesday morning, L.A. will see cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s and light showers bringing a tenth of an inch of rain.

The weather will clear out on Wednesday, but another round of wet and cooler weather is expected on Thursday.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“On Thursday, we’re having another weak system come through with another chance of showers,” said David Sweet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Temperatures on that day will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Going into the weekend, Southern California will dry up and the days will stay cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, which is normal for this time of year.

Sweet says that the weather service is also monitoring conditions to see if a stronger storm comes our way at the beginning of next week.

If you're driving, remain cautious any time it rains and remember to turn on your headlights and windshield wipers.

“If roads are wet, just slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination,” Sweet said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
What questions do you have about Southern California?

Related Stories