Rain Expected This Week In SoCal

After six weeks of dry weather, a bit of rain is finally coming our way this week.

Later Monday and early Tuesday morning, L.A. will see cloudy skies, temperatures in the 60s and light showers bringing a tenth of an inch of rain.

The weather will clear out on Wednesday, but another round of wet and cooler weather is expected on Thursday.

Here is a closer look at the precipitation expected this week, per the #CNRFC graphic. Not much for us, but it all helps. Snow level will be over 9000 ft Tues, dropping to around 5000ft by Thu night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/05eCjaaVhL — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2021

“On Thursday, we’re having another weak system come through with another chance of showers,” said David Sweet, meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Temperatures on that day will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s.

Going into the weekend, Southern California will dry up and the days will stay cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s, which is normal for this time of year.

Sweet says that the weather service is also monitoring conditions to see if a stronger storm comes our way at the beginning of next week.

If you're driving, remain cautious any time it rains and remember to turn on your headlights and windshield wipers.

“If roads are wet, just slow down and allow extra time to get to your destination,” Sweet said.