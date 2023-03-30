As Storm Marches On, There's Still Concerns of Severe Weather Along Southern California Coasts

Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership. Thank you.

Today's weather forecast brings more showery weather, thunderstorms and snow for the first half of the day.

A reminder that thunderstorms can bring gusty winds, heavy downpours and pea-sized hail, so please stay on the lookout.

Showers and snow are expected to taper off by the afternoon, so by late evening we should be in the clear from the storm.

The storm was forecasted to intensify overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning — with meteorologists warning about the potential for severe weather along the coast.

One bit of good news: We should be all nice, sunny and dry by Friday.

The most concerning hazards are going to be isolated pockets of heavy rainfall, which could result in debris flows, and low elevation snow impacting mountain roads. Potential thunderstorms could also bring hail and lightning.

Heavy downpours are of the most concern in recently burned areas. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works has said that minor-to-moderate flooding should be anticipated in La Tuna Canyon, Agua Dulce, Sunland-Tujunga, and a few other spots.

Consider avoiding mountain travel altogether, as snow levels will fall as low as 3,500 to 4,000 feet for this morning. As a result, icy conditions on major passes should be expected, including on Interstate 5 and State Routes 14, 2 and 33.

It's raining, it's pouring, the old man is 😴💤! Here is our latest forecast for rainfall timing and intensity. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. pic.twitter.com/FYiq07REmD — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 28, 2023

What about tornadoes?

Though we saw a pair of tornadoes last week, it's rare for them to touch down in Southern California.

Still, Todd Hall, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the chances for more land spouts or water spouts are slim (about 2%), but not zero.

"This is always a threat for us during winter storms," Hall said.

If the risks increase for more water spouts, the National Weather Service will issue a warning, like this Special Marine Warning that came out at 6 a.m. for Point Mugu to San Mateo Point. Another Special Marine Warning was issued at 5 a.m for the East Santa Barbara Channel, but the thunderstorm moved out of the area by 5:30 a.m.



What about the snow?

A couple of inches is expected to dust the Grapevine and other major mountain passes this morning, which Caltrans officials are monitoring.

Areas above 5,000 feet could see 4-10 inches of snow, though some mountain peaks could to see up to 18 inches.

There's a winter storm watch in effect for the San Bernardino and Riverside County Mountains, as whiteout conditions are a concern. Wind gusts could reach 45 mph in some spots.

As snowfall is anticipated again along the I-5 #Grapevine, Caltrans snowplow crews are monitoring for potential ice or sticking snow. Please avoid unnecessary travel or anticipate travel delays during the storm. Visit https://t.co/xbyTKr2hic for closure updates. pic.twitter.com/W9aX5jQDeQ — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) March 29, 2023

Road conditions

Two southbound lanes of Interstate 5 north of Templin Highway are closed due to a landslide that covers the right shoulder. The slide first showed up last week. Caltrans workers have already installed K-rail barriers to block off the two lanes of traffic.

Driving in the rain

Roadway safety experts advised motorists to:

Check weather and road conditions all along your planned route Slow down Keep a wider-than-usual distance between your vehicle and the one in front Don't drive through standing water — as little as 12 inches of rushing water can carry away most cars, and two feet can carry away SUVs and trucks. Make sure tires are fully inflated Check windshield wiper blades and replace if necessary

Read more: What You Should Do If You End Up Driving In A Flooded Area

How to stay safe in high winds

Safety tips from Southern California Edison Watch for traffic signals that may be out. Approach those intersections as four-way stops. Make sure you have a battery-operated radio and flashlights. Check the batteries to make sure they are fresh. Use flashlights for lighting during a power outage; do not use candles because they may pose a significant fire hazard. If you’re in a vehicle with a fallen power line on it, stay in the vehicle and remain calm until help arrives. It is OK to use your cellphone to call 911. If you must leave the vehicle, remember to exit away from downed power lines and exit by jumping from the vehicle and landing with both feet together. You must not touch the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Then proceed away from the vehicle by shuffling and not picking up your feet until you are several yards away. Water and electricity don’t mix. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity. Do not step in or enter any water that a downed power line may be touching. Do not use any equipment inside that is designed for outdoor heating or cooking. Such equipment can emit carbon monoxide and other toxic gases. If you use a generator, place it outdoors and plug individual appliances directly into it, using a heavy-duty extension cord. Connecting generators directly to household circuits creates “backfeed,” which is dangerous to repair crews. Leave the doors of your refrigerator and freezer closed to keep food as fresh as possible. Place blocks of ice inside to help keep food cold. Check food carefully for signs of spoilage. Check on your neighbors to make sure everyone is safe.



Tips to keep your heating bills down

Tips State law requires residential units to have heating systems that can keep indoor temperatures at a minimum of 70 degrees. That means every dwelling unit and guest room offered for rent or lease should offer heating equipment, usually central air conditioning (A/C) or a wall heater. — Caitlin Hernández

Use heat smartly to save money: Cranking things like the A/C and wall heaters can be expensive. If money is tight, be judicious about how and when you use your utilities. For example, only use heaters at night or only set the thermostat to around 70 degrees.

Open and close those vents: If you have central A/C, look at where the vents are around your home. Are any open in places where you don’t stay long? Practice opening and closing those so warm air only goes where you need it (most vents should have a small toggle lever). Humidifiers can also help you warm things up — and it’s useful to add moisture into our dry air.



Adjust your wall heaters: If you have a wall heater, you can change the output by adjusting the knob (usually at the bottom). Since wall heaters can only warm the areas where they’re placed, it’s essential to close doors to rooms you won’t be in so hot air doesn’t get wasted.

Turn on your ceiling fan (really): If you have a ceiling fan, try turning it on. This sounds counterintuitive, but there’s science behind it. The direction a fan turns can push air in different directions, and since hot air floats up, you’ll want to move that around. Your fan should spin clockwise to create an updraft to circulate. Not all fans will have this option, though.

