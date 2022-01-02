Much-Welcome Snow Sets Ski Resorts Up For Spectacular, Shreddable Start To The Year

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

2022 has already kicked off on a much better foot than last year for many California ski resorts.

The blessed beginning comes courtesy of plenty of snowpack supplied by pretty consistent precipitation over the last few weeks.

Up north, Mammoth Mountain got 51 inches between Christmas and New Year's and 161 inches in total during December. That's four times as much snow as this time last year.

On the outskirts of Greater L.A., Mountain High Resort logged 65 inches of snow in the last week in December.

A hop, skip, and a jump over some peaks and some 45 miles, Big Bear Mount Resort fared a little less well, recording just a handful of inches from the last storm system.

But resort spokesperson Justin Kanton isn't too concerned.

“Considering how many people are typically up in the Big Bear area for New Year's and the holidays, so that definitely means the roads were better for traveling up and down the hill and also just easier to get to and from the resort," Kanton said.

According to Kanton, Big Bear's current snowpack is about average for a typical year.

Mt. Baldy Resort reopened on New Year's Eve after being shut down on Wednesday and Thursday. Around 3 inches fell at the resort between the two closed days, according to the most recent ski report issued by the resort.