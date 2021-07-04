CicLAvia Announces New Events, Beginning In August

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

After being off the roads for more than a year, CicLAvia is ready gearing up for it's first event since the COVID-19 closures.

The local festival, which closes down streets throughout the city to make way for people on bikes, scooters, skateboards and on foot, announced a list of its upcoming events. The first takes place on Aug. 15 in Wilmington.

Romel Pascual, CicLAvia’s executive director, said he's eager to get out and reunite with participants and Angelenos.

“My hope is that we begin to look at joy and well-being as a human right,” he said, adding that he would like to see people “engage with each other in a joyful manner and in an inclusive manner, in a manner that celebrates diversity, and in a manner that ensures we all have more in common than we have differences.”

CicLAvia events have been taking place in L.A. since Oct. 2010, when more than 100,000 people visited open streets spanning from East Hollywood to Boyle Heights.

Despite being held outdoors, CicLAvia organizers are encouraging participants to wear a mask to help protect community members, young children and pregnant women who may not be able to be vaccinated.

