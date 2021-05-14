California's Coastal Trail Update: It's 70% Complete

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Imagine being able to walk, run or bike the entire length of California's coast. it's a vision that's been in the works for nearly 50 years, and it finally reached an important milestone this week.

The network of pathways on the California Coastal Trail project is about 70% complete. This week, the Coastal Commission and Coastal Conservancy released the first digital map showing all the existing sections of the trail, as well as the gaps are that need to be filled.

Linda Locklin, a program manager for the California Coastal Commission, says this map will be critical to the completion of the trail system.

"This map will probably be mostly used by local planners or state planners who are looking to bridge the gaps in the trail," Locklin said. "And this will help them identify and focus their efforts."

