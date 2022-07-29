Will Smith Issues (Another) Apology For Slapping Chris Rock, This Time On Video

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

The slap heard around the world has spawned another apology from actor Will Smith, this time on video.

In his remarks, which last nearly six minutes, Smith says he didn't apologize during his acceptance speech on Oscar night because he was "fogged out." Smith won the Best Actor in a Leading Role Academy Award not long after jumping on stage and slapping comedian Chris Rock.

The video is in a question-and-answer format, with Smith reading questions as if they are posted on a teleprompter. It's unclear if they are real questions from fans, or distillations of questions that many viewers had at the time.

The apology extends to Rock's family, including his mother.

"I saw an interview that Chris's mother did," Smith said. "That was one of the things about that moment ... I wasn't thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment."

When asked what he had to say to those who looked up to him before the slap, Smith said it hurts to know he disappointed them, but that he's human and made a mistake.

"I would say to those people, I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking, but I promise you I am deeply devoted to putting light and love and joy into the world," he said. "If you hang on, I promise we'll be able to be friends again."

Smith said he reached out to Rock but heard back that the comedian isn't ready to talk yet.

Earlier this year, the Board of Governors for The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences voted to ban Smith from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.