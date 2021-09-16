There's A New Version Of The Mural Of Ava Gardner In Koreatown

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today during our fall member drive.

A new version of the Ava Gardner mural at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Koreatown was unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural retains Gardner's profile — paying homage to the school's past life as the legendary Cocoanut Grove nightclub. But now it also features figures and symbols that celebrate Koreatown's diverse immigrant community.

After a 2 1/2 year delay, the updated RFK mural of Ava Gardner was officially unveiled today. Major props to M &O for helping with this morning’s ceremony. @KtownPU_CoS pic.twitter.com/XrzLeLypl0 — LD Central (@lausd_ldc) September 15, 2021

Artist Beau Stanton says the additions were inspired by photographs submitted by RFK students.

"A lot of students had decorated their caps and sashes with colors and flag designs that were specific to where their family members had immigrated from – Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador," said Stanton.

Stanton incorporated those countries' flowers into a crown on Gardner's head. He also included a Korean hotel worker and a man working in a Central L.A. citrus grove, to pay tribute to Koreatown's history.

The mural was first completed in 2016. But two years later a neighborhood group petitioned for its removal saying red concentric stripes in the background resembled the Japanese Imperial Army's battle flag.

To address those concerns, Stanton shortened the stripes so they don't touch the new mural's borders and changed their color to orange.