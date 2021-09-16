Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

There's A New Version Of The Mural Of Ava Gardner In Koreatown

By  Phoenix Tso
Published Sep 16, 2021 1:20 PM
People pose in front of a mural depicting Ava Gardner behind sun rays.
The new version of the mural incorporates figures and symbols of celebrate Koreatown's diverse immigrant community.
(Courtesy of Local District Central)
A new version of the Ava Gardner mural at the Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools in Koreatown was unveiled on Wednesday.

The mural retains Gardner's profile — paying homage to the school's past life as the legendary Cocoanut Grove nightclub. But now it also features figures and symbols that celebrate Koreatown's diverse immigrant community.

Artist Beau Stanton says the additions were inspired by photographs submitted by RFK students.

"A lot of students had decorated their caps and sashes with colors and flag designs that were specific to where their family members had immigrated from – Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador," said Stanton.

Stanton incorporated those countries' flowers into a crown on Gardner's head. He also included a Korean hotel worker and a man working in a Central L.A. citrus grove, to pay tribute to Koreatown's history.

The mural was first completed in 2016. But two years later a neighborhood group petitioned for its removal saying red concentric stripes in the background resembled the Japanese Imperial Army's battle flag.

To address those concerns, Stanton shortened the stripes so they don't touch the new mural's borders and changed their color to orange.

