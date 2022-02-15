The Rams Are Getting A Victory Parade. Now What About The Dodgers And Lakers?

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

The Los Angeles Rams have won Super Bowl LVI, and eager fans want to know when and where there'll be a victory parade.

Angelenos will get to honor the Super Bowl champions on Wednesday in Exposition Park. It's a full circle: The Rams played at the L.A. Coliseum when they first moved back here from St. Louis, as they waited for construction on SoFi Stadium to finish.

Dodgers fans celebrate winning the 2020 World Series along Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park. (Brian Feinzimer for LAist)

But back in 2020, two other beloved L.A. teams also earned titles: the Dodgers won the World Series, and the Lakers won the NBA championship. Both championships happened early in the COVID-19 pandemic, before widespread vaccination.

Officials thought it best to skip a parade, each promising celebrations at a later date when it's "safe to do so."

Nikolai Garcia, an L.A. poet and sports fan, still remembers longing to be with a crowd.

"I saw a lot of people on the streets out there in the news, and I really wanted to go out there, you know, and be with those Dodgers fans that I would normally be at Dodger Stadium," he said. "But I was really scared about COVID."

Garcia, who also loves the Lakers, is warming up to the Rams.

Following the football game on Sunday night, he walked over to Atlantic and Whittier in East L.A., where hundreds of people were already rejoicing.

"I don't think a lot of them were big Rams fans," said Garcia. "They're still pretty new. I think people were just happy for the city."

Garcia's hoping for a 3-in-1 parade of champions, and he's not the only one.

The night the Rams won, the Dodgers' Justin Turner tweeted:

"Hey @Rams, when is the parade??? We are locked out and available! #MegaParade #LA #CityofChampions."

On Monday, the Lakers' LeBron James jumped in:

"We, Dodgers and Rams should all do a joint parade together!!!! With a live concert afterwards to end it!!"