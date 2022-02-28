SAG Awards 2022: 'CODA', 'Succession' And 'Ted Lasso' Casts Win Outstanding Ensemble Honors

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

While a number of Hollywood awards shows have been canceled or postponed, the Screen Actors Guild Awards went on with the show Sunday night.

The top movie honor at the SAG Awards is the prize for best ensemble. and the winning film was CODA. The low-budget independent movie about a fishing family premiered at the Sundance Film Festival a year ago in the middle of the pandemic.

CODA, which stands for Child of Deaf Adults, not only won the SAG equivalent of the best picture Oscar, but also took the supporting actor award for Troy Kotsur. He’s the first deaf performer to win an individual SAG trophy.

Will Smith won SAG’s lead actor award for King Richard, while Jessica Chastain took the lead actress trophy for The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Ariana DeBose, who reprised Rita Moreno’s role in West Side Story, was the SAG winner for supporting actress.

What does it mean for the upcoming Academy Awards?

Actors account for the biggest voting bloc inside the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. But recent winners of the ensemble award —the equivalent of Best Picture — haven’t repeated at the Academy Awards.

Just one of the past five SAG Award winners for best ensemble has gone on to take the best picture statuette: the South Korean drama Parasite two years ago. And this year, the current front-runner for the top Oscar trophy, The Power of the Dog, wasn’t even nominated for the SAG ensemble award.

On the TV side, it was a good night for Apple TV Plus, which released CODA. It also won two SAG awards for its Ted Lasso, including best TV comedy ensemble. The hit series Squid Game also scored top acting wins for drama.

Here's a full list of winners:



Film

(L-R) Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Eugenio Derbez, winners of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for 'CODA.' , (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia / Getty Images North America)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast In A Motion Picture

CODA

Eugenio Derbez (Bernardo Villalobos) Daniel Durant (Leo Rossi) Emilia Jones (Ruby Rossi) Troy Kotsur (Frank Rossi) Marlee Matlin (Jackie Rossi) Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Miles)



Will Smith and Jessica Chastain speak at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. Each took home top honors for actors in a leading role. (Valeria Macon / AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Leading Role



Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Leading Role



Will Smith (King Richard)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Supporting Role



Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Supporting Role



Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In A Drama Series



SUCCESSION

Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan) Brian Cox (Logan Roy) Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy) Dagmara Dominczyk (Karolina Novotney) Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon) Jihae (Berry Schneider) Justine Lupe (Willa) Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) Dasha Nekrasova (Comfrey Pellits) Scott Nicholson (Colin) David Rasche (Karl Muller) Alan Ruck (Connor Roy) J Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) Fisher Steven (Hugo Baker) Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy) Zoë Winters (Kerry Castellabate)



Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae celebrate their outstanding acting awards for 'Squid Game.' (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Drama Series



Jung Ho-Yeon (Squid Game)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Drama SeriesLee



Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Hannah Waddingham accepts Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso via remote during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Santa Monica. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble In A Comedy Series



Ted Lasso

Annette Badland (Mae) Kola Bokinni (Isaac McAdoo) Phil Dunster (Jamie Tartt) Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas) Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) Toheeb Jimoh (Sam Obisanya) Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) Sarah Niles (Dr. Sharon Fieldstone) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton)



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Comedy Series



Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Comedy Series



Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series



Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor In A Television Movie Or Limited Series



Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Stunts

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble In A Motion Picture



No Time to Die

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble In A Television Series



Squid Game

Helen Mirren accepts the SAG Life Achievement Award onstage during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Lifetime Achievement

Helen Mirren