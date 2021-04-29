Support for LAist comes from
Arts and Entertainment

Remember the Alamo Drafthouse? It's Coming Back

By  John Horn
Published Apr 29, 2021 3:14 PM
The interior of an an Alamo Drafthouse theater
The Alamo Drafthouse plans to open its Downtown L.A. complex in late May.
(Courtesy Alamo Drafthouse)
The‌ ‌doors‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌Cinerama‌ ‌Dome‌ ‌and‌ ‌all‌ ‌other‌ ‌Arclight Cinemas and Pacific‌ ‌Theatres remain‌ ‌closed.‌ ‌But‌ ‌a‌ ‌beloved‌ ‌Texas-based‌ ‌chain‌ ‌is‌ ‌about‌ ‌to‌ ‌reopen.‌ ‌

Just‌ ‌like‌ ‌Arclight/Pacific,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Alamo‌ ‌Drafthouse‌ ‌came‌ ‌very‌ ‌close‌ ‌to‌ ‌surviving‌ ‌the‌ ‌pandemic,‌ ‌only‌ ‌to‌ ‌declare‌ ‌bankruptcy‌ ‌in March of this year.‌ ‌ ‌

While‌ ‌the‌ ‌Pacific chain‌ ‌appears‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌closed‌ ‌for‌ ‌good,‌ ‌Alamo‌ ‌Drafthouse‌ ‌says‌ ‌it‌ ‌will‌ ‌welcome‌ ‌moviegoers‌ ‌in‌ ‌15‌ ‌locations‌ ‌across‌ ‌the‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌coming‌ ‌weeks.‌ ‌It‌ ‌hopes‌ ‌all‌ ‌its‌ ‌theaters‌ ‌will‌ ‌be‌ ‌back‌ ‌in‌ ‌business‌ ‌by‌ ‌summer’s‌ ‌end.‌ ‌

alamo-drafthouse.jpg
An Alamo Drafthouse Theater in Austin, Texas
(Photo by Alamosbasement via the LAist Featured Photos pool)

‌The‌ ‌boutique‌ ‌chain,‌ ‌known‌ ‌for‌ ‌its‌ ‌eclectic‌ ‌programming‌ ‌and‌ ‌brewpub‌ ‌food‌ ‌and‌ ‌drinks‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌seat,‌ ‌plans‌ ‌to‌ ‌reopen‌ ‌its‌ ‌downtown‌ ‌L.A.‌ ‌location‌ ‌on May 28.‌ ‌That‌ ‌venue‌ ‌opened‌ ‌its‌ ‌doors‌ ‌two‌ ‌years‌ ‌ago,‌ ‌only‌ ‌to‌ ‌close‌ ‌early‌ ‌last‌ ‌year.‌ ‌

Meanwhile,‌ ‌mall‌ ‌owners‌ ‌are‌ ‌trying‌ ‌to‌ ‌see‌ ‌if‌ ‌they‌ ‌can‌ ‌open‌ ‌the‌ ‌Arclight‌ ‌and‌ ‌Pacific‌ ‌screens‌ ‌in‌ their‌ ‌shopping‌ ‌centers.‌ ‌

