The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 22 - 24

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Attend a Noche de Ofrenda ("Night of the Offerings") ceremony. Watch boundary-pushing animation. Follow Kermit the Frog as he chases his Rainbow Connection. Learn about L.A. cults and Victorian mourning practices. Take part in emo karaoke. Celebrate Samhain, a Celtic Halloween. Nosh on paneer masala fries, Dodger donuts, 21-inch pizza slices, Bavarian pretzels and true Japanese Wagyu.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.



Friday, Oct. 22 - Tuesday, Nov. 2

Día de los Muertos Altar Installations

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

The park pays tribute to the cultural traditions of Día de los Muertos through a 12-day public art installation of 20 altars created by local advocacy organizations. Attend the annual Noche de Ofrenda ("Night of the Offerings") ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. with performances by Danza Divina de Los Angeles and Grupo Folklorico Huitzilin. LACMA teaching artists will be onsite leading Aztec-inspired calavera ("skull") art workshops. Attendees must wear face coverings.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 22; 7 p.m.

Amanda Yates Garcia and Thea Wirsching

Village Well Books & Coffee

9900 Culver Blvd., Culver City

Listen to a conversation between professional witches Yates Garcia, the Oracle of Los Angeles, and author Wirsching, as they discuss spirituality and trauma healing while celebrating their new book and deck, The American Renaissance Tarot. The event will also be live streamed on Facebook . No ticket necessary for livestream.

COST: $10 (in-store event); MORE INFO

Friday, Oct 22 - Saturday, Oct. 23; 9 p.m.

Alejandro Fernández

The Forum

3900 W. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

The Latin pop superstar (and son of the great Vicente Fernández) plays two nights at the Forum as part of his Hecho en México tour. Christian Nodal opens both nights.

COST: $50 - $250; MORE INFO

Zach Reino and Jessica McKenna host, create and perform an improvised musical in front of a live audience. (Robyn Von Swank)

Friday, Oct. 22; 8 p.m.

Off Book

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Comedians Jessica McKenna and Zach Reino host a live show of their popular improvised musical podcast Off Book. The duo welcomes guests Drew Tarver (The Other Two) and Carl Tart (Grand Crew) as they create a new musical on the spot.

COST: $20 - $25; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 22 - Sunday, Oct. 24

Animation is Film Festival

TCL Chinese 6 Theatres

6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood

Watch boundary-pushing animated films from around the world. The Summit Of The Gods opens the festival followed by an in-person Q&A with director Patrick Imbert. Catch the West Coast Premiere of GKIDS’ Belle on Saturday and the closing night film, Flee, on Sunday. Check out the Laika studio exhibition of their most popular puppets and sets.

COST: Tickets start at $10.50 per film; MORE INFO

Bon Iver plays two nights at the YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their self-titled sophomore album. (Courtesy of Bon Iver)

Friday, Oct 22 - Saturday, Oct. 23;

Bon Iver

YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium

1011 S. Stadium Dr., Inglewood

The indie band fronted by Justin Vernon plays two nights at the new theater (with a capacity of 6,000). The concerts mark the 10-year anniversary of the release of the album Bon Iver, Bon Iver.

COST: Tickets start at $39.50; MORE INFO

Hang at Skirball with fellow Trekkies for a 'Late Night! Star Trek' event on Friday night. (© 2021 CBS Studios, Inc., © 2021 Paramount Pictures Corp.)

Friday, Oct. 22; 6 - 11 p.m.

Late Night! Star Trek

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Brentwood

Beam down to the Skirball for a night of intergalactic fun. Don your best Star Trek gear and take in Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds after hours. The night also includes tunes from Dublab DJ Becky Ebenkamp, fan-favorite episodes screening throughout the night, screen-printing led by Self Help Graphics and snacks from I Love Yesi, Dina’s Dumpling and Dippin’ Dots. Advanced reservations required.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.

The Muppet Movie

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd. E, Hollywood Hills

The American Cinematheque and the Ford team up to screen the 1979 family favorite under the stars. Watch as Kermit the Frog chases his Hollywood dreams, looking for that Rainbow Connection. Dress up in your best Muppet attire to get into the spirit.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23 - Sunday, Oct. 24; 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Oh, What a Beautiful Mourning… An Outdoor Victorian Mourning Faire

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

The annual mourning event, now held outdoors, illustrates Victorian death practices and attire, superstitions and spiritualism. This year, the focus is on the cults of Los Angeles with information booths onsite. Shop from vendors while checking out food trucks and holiday-themed displays. Proceeds benefit the restoration and preservation of the museum. Tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

COST: $10 - $20 per person; MORE INFO

The Santa Ana Zoo presents its 31st Annual Boo at the Zoo this weekend and next. (Courtesy of the Santa Ana Zoo)

Saturday, Oct. 23 - Saturday, Oct. 30 (Various dates)

Boo at the Zoo

Santa Ana Zoo in Prentice Park

1801 East Chestnut Avenue, Santa Ana

One of Orange County’s longest-running Halloween events returns with fun for families, emphasizing activities that aren’t scary for the kids. Ride the Boofari Express Train, the Conservation Carrousel and Fifty Monkey Ferris Wheel. The zoo will be decorated for the season and costumes are welcome. Each child will receive a goody bag on their way out. Admission must be purchased in advance; children 3 and younger get in for free.

COST: $14.95 - $29.95; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m.

Kishi Bashi

Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University

415 N. Glassell St., Orange

The renowned violinist and singer-songwriter is accompanied by a string trio, electric banjo player Mike "Tall Tall Trees" Savino and an 18-piece string ensemble of both professional musicians and Chapman string students. Bashi performs music from his upcoming Emigrant EP as well as his 2019 album, Omoiyari.

COST: $38-$63; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The 16th Annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar

Doheny Memorial Library at USC

3550 Trousdale Pkwy., University Park

Discover the stories of L.A. in one place. More than 30 institutions and archives exhibit their collections and answer questions for SoCal's history buffs during this hybrid event. In-person workshops include presentations from Basement Tapes Day and Home Movie Day Los Angeles. Programs with local authors, community leaders and archivists will be streamed online at laasubject.org/archives-bazaar .

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 8 p.m.

Camp Frida V: Road Trip

Calle Cuatro Plaza

305 E 4th St #100, Santa Ana

Get ready for an overnight adventure as the Frida invites campers for a 12-hour movie marathon that ends at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The titles are kept secret. The concessions and bar will be open all night.

COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 9:30 a.m.

Emo Karaoke (Live Band) + Halloween Costume Party

Moroccan Lounge

901 E. 1st St., downtown L.A.

Choose from songs by more than 100 emo artists and bands including Paramore, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, System of a Down, Slipknot, Taking Back Sunday and Dashboard Confessional. Then, sing while accompanied by a live band. Costumes are strongly encouraged with prizes for best dressed. Ages 21+.

COST: $8 - $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. (doors)

Cartoon Madness

Cinelounge Outdoors

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

Enjoy rare and classic cartoons from the 1920s and ‘30s on the big screen, including “Betty Boop’s Halloween Party.” Independent L.A. animation studio Open The Portal also premieres its recently completed pilot, "Psycho Psalms," inspired by these classics. There's a Q&A following the screening. The program also screens next Friday, Oct. 29.

COST: $10; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 3 - 11 p.m.

Living the Scream (Asylum)

Loft 1923

1515 Compton Ave., downtown L.A.

The Halloween indoor/outdoor pop-up event features a dark art gallery with FX demos, a horror photo-booth, a horror caricature artist, tarot card readers, side-show performers, live seances, scare actors, 30 horror vendors, hearses parked outside and a DJ spinning creepy tunes. The indoor art gallery is not wheelchair accessible but the outside venue is. Children under 12 get in for free but parental discretion is advised. Costumes encouraged.

COST: $5 - $7; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 23; 6 - 11 p.m.

Calavera LGBTQ Festival

Mi Centro

553 S. Clarence St., Boyle Heights

The Latino Equality Alliance hosts an LGBTQ+ Día de los Muertos event to raise money for LGBTQ youth scholarships. Food, drinks, music and a drag contest are all included in the ticket price.

COST: Tickets start at $30; MORE INFO

Celebrate Halloween’s predecessor Samhain, a Gaelic festival that marked the end of the harvest season, with live music and performance. (Courtesy of Celtic Rhythms)

Sunday, Oct. 24; 3 and 7 p.m.

Samhain: A Celtic Halloween

Hudson Theatre

6539 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Celebrate Halloween’s predecessor Samhain, a Gaelic festival that marked the end of the harvest season. The show features an all-female Celtic band Ban Cara and singer/musician Erik Peterson as well as sword dancing, Irish dancing and spirit stories from Joseph Derry. The 7 p.m. show will be livestreamed.

COST: $26, $15 (for livestream); MORE INFO

Students from Calahan Elementary attend the 4th Annual P-22 Festival at Griffith Park on October 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for National Wildlife Federation / Getty Images North America)

Outdoor Pick

P-22 Day International Urban Wildlife Festival 2021

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the festival that celebrates the coexistence of people and wildlife returns for both virtual and in-person activities in Griffith Park. Programs and workshops throughout the day are free but are limited to 25 people so advanced registration is suggested. Highlights include cougar safety sessions and a Nature’s Way – Wildfire Recovery Hike at 1 p.m. The one-mile guided hike shows the ways trees and flora have adapted and returned after a devastating 2007 fire.

TV/Streaming Pick

Insecure — Season 5

The comedy-drama created by co-star Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore returns for its fifth and final season. As the first episode “Reunited, Okay?!” opens, Issa returns for her 10th year college reunion where all the self-doubt returns. The show debuts on Sunday, Oct. 24 on HBO and HBO Max with episodes released weekly.

Superba Food + Bread opens its newest location in Hollywood, opening Friday, Oct. 22. (Courtesy of Superba Food + Bread)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.



Superba Food + Bread (mussels, above) opens its Hollywood location on Friday — in the old Cat & Fiddle space (6530 W. Sunset Blvd.). The menu offers grilled and wood-roasted dishes as well bread and pastries baked fresh daily.

(mussels, above) opens its Hollywood location on Friday — in the old Cat & Fiddle space (6530 W. Sunset Blvd.). The menu offers grilled and wood-roasted dishes as well bread and pastries baked fresh daily. Rodeo 39 Public Market , the bustling food hall in Stanton, celebrates its one-year anniversary this Saturday, Oct. 23 with live entertainment, food giveaways and dining and shopping deals. Check out the small batch doughnuts and ice cream from Dot & Dough and Fika Fika, craft beers at Bearded Tang Brewery and Laotian BBQ from Kra Z Kai. The festivities begin at 11 a.m.

, the bustling food hall in Stanton, celebrates its one-year anniversary this Saturday, Oct. 23 with live entertainment, food giveaways and dining and shopping deals. Check out the small batch doughnuts and ice cream from Dot & Dough and Fika Fika, craft beers at Bearded Tang Brewery and Laotian BBQ from Kra Z Kai. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Giant 20-inch pizza slices have returned to Mickey’s Deli in Hermosa Beach through Sunday, Oct. 31. Each slice is $15.99 with $1.50 for additional toppings. Available for in-store pickup only.

have returned to Mickey’s Deli in Hermosa Beach through Sunday, Oct. 31. Each slice is $15.99 with $1.50 for additional toppings. Available for in-store pickup only. Smorgasburg LA returns to Santa Anita Park this Saturday, Oct. 23 for Fried Chicken Day . Vendors including BOLO, Two Wings, Chimmelier and Picnic Sandwich. Craft beers and a full bar will be available. Enter at Gate 8 or Gate 3 (West Apron). Tickets: $36 - $46.

. Vendors including BOLO, Two Wings, Chimmelier and Picnic Sandwich. Craft beers and a full bar will be available. Enter at Gate 8 or Gate 3 (West Apron). Tickets: $36 - $46. Beginning at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, Employees Only in Hollywood hosts chef Sandy Ho who brings her concept, Sandita’s , for a one-night collaboration dinner. The Sunday Social Club features chicken and apricot ragu dumplings, Kanpachi crudo, a whole fried fish plate and Mum's 12 hr Curry + Mushrooms. Make reservations on Resy .

in Hollywood hosts chef Sandy Ho who brings her concept, , for a one-night collaboration dinner. The Sunday Social Club features chicken and apricot ragu dumplings, Kanpachi crudo, a whole fried fish plate and Mum's 12 hr Curry + Mushrooms. . The inaugural Long Beach Oktoberfest takes place this weekend and next (Oct. 22 - 24 and Oct. 27 - 29) with German beers (including Paulaner Festbier and Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier), live music, games and entertainment. Bavarian foods such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, cabbage, soft pretzels and several German-inspired vegan options are available. Friday and Saturday events are 21+ from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday is open to all ages from 12 to 5p.m. Tickets: $20 - $125.

takes place this weekend and next (Oct. 22 - 24 and Oct. 27 - 29) with German beers (including Paulaner Festbier and Hofbräu Oktoberfestbier), live music, games and entertainment. Bavarian foods such as bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad, cabbage, soft pretzels and several German-inspired vegan options are available. Friday and Saturday events are 21+ from 5 to 10 p.m. and Sunday is open to all ages from 12 to 5p.m. Tickets: $20 - $125. The new Indian bistro Roots (7265 Melrose Ave., Hollywood) delivers a mix of traditional and contemporary fare, including saag, tandoori chicken, paneer masala fries and butter chicken wings. (h/t LA Taco )

(7265 Melrose Ave., Hollywood) delivers a mix of traditional and contemporary fare, including saag, tandoori chicken, paneer masala fries and butter chicken wings. (h/t ) Michael Greco and chef Brendan Collins have co-located their new Italian-inspired steakhouse Fia Steak at their popular Fia restaurant in Santa Monica. In addition to large-format cuts of meat, the swanky establishment offers true Japanese Wagyu A5 shabu-shabu, grilled meatballs with a Raclette fondue, and caviar and champagne pairings. (h/t Eater LA )

at their popular Fia restaurant in Santa Monica. In addition to large-format cuts of meat, the swanky establishment offers true Japanese Wagyu A5 shabu-shabu, grilled meatballs with a Raclette fondue, and caviar and champagne pairings. (h/t ) As long as the Dodgers are in the hunt for the National League pennant and the World Series title, Primo’s Donuts locations in Westwood and Sawtelle will serve up a blue-and-white donut shaped like a baseball. Get them plain or jelly-filled — and go Dodgers!

locations in Westwood and Sawtelle will serve up a blue-and-white donut shaped like a baseball. Get them plain or jelly-filled — and go Dodgers! Randy's Donuts also offers Dodgers-themed donuts on game days.