The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Oct. 25 - 28
Head to a home haunt (with scary and not-so-scary adventure options). Watch acrobats and performers at a cirque. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Madonna’s Truth or Dare. Nosh on plant-based burgers, CDMX-style tacos and Halloween milkshakes.
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.
Monday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.
An Evening With Leon Bridges
The Grammy Museum
800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The R&B recording artist and songwriter discusses the making of his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, with Chris Black (host of the How Long Gone podcast). The night also includes a screening of a 20-minute short film created alongside the new album, directed by Bradford Young (Selma, When They See Us, A Most Violent Year, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Arrival) and a short performance from Leon.
COST: $35 (waiting list); MORE INFO
Monday, Oct. 25; 8 p.m.
The Comedy Bureau Double Anniversary LA
The Elysian
1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park
The Bureau celebrates its 10th and 11th anniversaries during one massive night of live performances by James Adomian, Hannah Einbinder, Reggie Watts, Dave Ross, Byron Bowers and Clown Zoo. The event is hosted by founder Jake Kroeger, an excellent ambassador for the L.A. comedy scene.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 26; 8 p.m.
The Comedy Co-op Pop-up: Scare-acters
The Glendale Room
127 Artsakh Ave., Glendale
The Halloween character comedy show features performances by James Adomian, Paul Heredia, Jessica Zepeda, Nikki Osborne, Alyssa Sabo, Miranda Rae Hart, Genetra Tull, Artoun Nazareth, Blake Wilding and Molly Doan.
COST: $13; MORE INFO
Tuesday, Oct. 26; 7:30 p.m.
Things That Go Bump In The Night! The History and Practice of Horror Radio
Virtual
The L.A. branch of the Miskatonic Institute, a learning organization dedicated to horror studies, presents a lecture on horror radio by Richard J. Hand. Learn about sonic elements in horror: screams, whispers, heartbeats, howling winds, scratches and things that go bump in the night. Hand will use auditory illustrations to lead the audience from legendary shows like The Witch’s Tale, Lights Out! and Quiet, Please to work being done today.
COST: $10; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 31
Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience
Heritage Square Museum
3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights
This Halloween experience offers 13 trick-or-treating stops along a private, gated row of Victorian manors... rumored to be haunted. There’s hourly timed entry ticketing with both day and nighttime options. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the mostly outdoor event. Trick-or-treating will last about an hour for each guest but you're welcome to stay longer to mingle.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Thursday, Oct. 28; 5 - 11 p.m.
The Cunningham House of Horrors
29724 Castlebury Place, Castaic
The local haunt teams with Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group for two walk-through theater attractions. The family version (recommended for those 8 and older) runs about 20 minutes and begins every 10 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. If you dare, the “Dark N’ Creepy” version — which explores the home’s traumatic past — begins at 8 p.m. for those ages 17 and older. All tickets will be sold at the door. Cash, Venmo and credit cards accepted.
COST: $15 - $20; MORE INFO
Wednesday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m.
Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory
Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University
24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
Watch the acrobatic troupe dance, perform and fly through the air. The show and its characters were inspired by the murals of artist Diego Rivera, the illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the humor of Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times.
COST: $22.50; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m.
Bare
NeueHouse Bradbury
304 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.
Jacob Jonas The Company brings an immersive night of dance and live music to the Bradbury Building. Choreographed by Jonas, the work highlights the building’s architecture. DJ Set by Novena Carmel.
COST: $80; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.
Día de los Muertos
Muckenthaler Cultural Center
1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton
Celebrate Día De Los Muertos/Day of The Dead by watching performances from two of Southern California's great traditional Mexican companies: Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar & Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles.
COST: $15 - $35; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 - 11 p.m.
Madonna: Truth or Dare Screening
Exposition Park
South Lawn, 500 Exposition Park Dr., Exposition Park
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour documentary. In addition to the film screening, the night includes a live Vogue Showcase and a DJ set from Desire, who’ll spin Madonna covers from the Italians do it Better label. MOTHERMARY performs her version of “Like a Virgin” live. Italian food and beverages will be available for purchase, including LaSorted’s Pizza.
COST: Tickets start at $25; MORE INFO
Thursday, Oct. 28; 7 - 10 p.m.
LAND Annual Halloween Party
The Offbeat Bar
6316 York Blvd., Highland Park
The arts organization Los Angeles Nomadic Division throws a Halloween party with dancing, drag performances and cocktails. Hosted by Page Person, performers include Skynsuit, Siri, Bully Fae Collns, Davia Spain, Bytch Nastee and Michati Moans. Proceeds from the night benefit LAND. Costumes encouraged.
COST: Tickets start at $20; MORE INFO
Through Thursday, Oct. 28
Newport Beach Film Festival
Various locations in and around Newport Beach
The festival screens shorts and features across a wide swath of genres including action sports, art, architecture and design, food, family and horror. There are also food tastings with various culinary partners. The closing night film, on Thursday, is War on the Diamond, an exploration of the deep-seated emotional rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians that has lasted for more than 100 years.
COST: Single tickets run: $15 - $40; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Oct. 31
Awareness Film Festival
The Regal at LA LIVE
1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
The film festival explores various issues from gun violence and animal rights to homelessness and social justice. Titles include the short doc This Mortal Plastik by Jess Irish, which unravels our plastics obsession, and Willow and Claude, which follows a sustainable fashion supply chain.
COST: $15 - $25 per screening; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Oct. 31
Tristan Eaton: All At Once
Long Beach Museum of Art
2300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach
The museum has extended the run of Eaton’s first solo museum show through Halloween, so it’s the last week to view the L.A. native’s 25-year retrospective. The exhibition includes works of guerrilla street art, murals, design and fine art. Eaton is best known for his art toys, designing his first toy for Fisher-Price at the age of 18 then eventually designing the Dunny and Munny figures for Kidrobot. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.
COST: $10 - $12 admission; MORE INFO
Through Sunday, Oct. 31
Fright Fest
Melrose Rooftop Cinema
E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood
The outdoor cinema screens scary movies all month. Titles this week include Hocus Pocus (Oct. 25 and 28), Psycho (Oct. 26) and Halloweentown (Oct. 27). For a deal, buy the dinner and movie option, which includes a three-course tasting menu.
COST: $28 - $49; MORE INFO
TV/Streaming Pick
50 States of Fright
‘Tis the season for spooky stories, and The Roku Channel recently started airing the former Quibi horror anthology series. Executive produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Spider-Man), it features short-form stories based on urban legends, tall tales and folklore from different states including Grey Cloud Island (Minnesota), Ball of Twine (Kansas) and Red Rum (Colorado). All episodes from 50 States of Fright are now available to stream on Roku.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on other restaurant happenings in SoCal.
- SoCal staple Zankou Chicken recently expanded into DTLA’s Financial District ( 611 W. 7th St.). They’re holding a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The family-friendly afternoon includes music, sweet treats, and Zankou samples.
- Black Tap Anaheim in Downtown Disney offers the Halloween CrazyShake ($17) from Monday, Oct. 25 until Halloween. The chocolate shake with a vanilla-frosted rim includes candy corn topped with a “spider-web” chocolate cupcake, an orange-and-white twisty pop, orange rock candy, whipped cream, orange sprinkles and a chocolate drizzle.
- R6 Distillery in El Segundo holds an Absinthe Release Party + Halloween Show on Thursday, Oct. 28, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with an aerial bartending set, followed by burlesque and cabaret from The Dollface Dames at 9 p.m. Absinthe #13 is the distillery’s first absinthe.
- Veteran mariachi José Hernández has opened Casa Del Sol Cocina Mexicana, a new restaurant at The District at Tustin Legacy that brings together Mexican cuisine and live mariachi music on weekends. The restaurant’s menu includes traditional Mexican dishes along with vegan options and a full bar focused on tequilas and mezcals.
- The new plant-based eatery Flower Burger — which opened its first North American ghost kitchen in Culver City this past spring — now has a brick-and-mortar location in WeHo (640 N. Robertson Blvd.). The colorful menu from the Italy-based chain includes the Jungle Burger (oat and bean patty), Classic Chickpea, Spicy Chickpea, Tangy Chickpea, Original Flower Burger (kidney bean patty) and Cherry Bomb (lentil patty).
- In Eater LA, Bill Esparza writes about Mexico City-based chain Tacos Don Manolito opening its first U.S. location in Hollywood (5553 W. Sunset). The outpost serves up CDMX-style tacos a la plancha (cooked on a flat top grill) “fashioned with high quality cuts of steak, house-cured meats, artisanal sausages, chicharrones, and concentrated salsas.”
- Coolhaus celebrates Filipino American History Month at its Culver City Scoop Shop (8588 Washington Blvd.) on Oct. 28, 5:30 - 8 p.m. Taste the Turon-osaurus Almond Butter ice cream while entering raffles and sampling from guest vendor Future Gin and other Filipino-founded beverage brands.
- Tacos AF in downtown L.A.’s Jewelry District is now offering a “Spooky AF” Halloween taco for $3 through Oct. 30 (closed on Sundays). Made with black stone-ground handmade tortillas from LA Chapalita, guests can choose from carne asada, al pastor, chipotle marinated chicken or vegan-friendly mushrooms, which are then topped with the house-made (bright) orange habanero salsa.
- HBO Max presents Love Life Date Night, a four-day series of romantic evenings at Black-owned restaurants around the country to celebrate the second season premiere of its rom-com anthology series Love Life. Oct. 26 - 29, Angelenos can stop by Alta Adams or Post and Beam for custom food and cocktail menus inspired by the series.
- Oct. 25 - Nov. 8, nonprofit FEAST runs a virtual competition on Instagram to create delicious and healthy meals even on a tight budget. Each participant in the challenge — there’s both a pro and home cooks category — will create a recipe that can feed a family of four for $10 or under. The resulting dish will be judged on its nutritiousness, creativity and presentation. FEAST hopes to raise $60,000 to feed families and provide support through its wellness programs.