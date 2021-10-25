The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Week: Oct. 25 - 28

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Head to a home haunt (with scary and not-so-scary adventure options). Watch acrobats and performers at a cirque. Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Madonna’s Truth or Dare. Nosh on plant-based burgers, CDMX-style tacos and Halloween milkshakes.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled and vaccine requirements.

Monday, Oct. 25; 7 p.m.

An Evening With Leon Bridges

The Grammy Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The R&B recording artist and songwriter discusses the making of his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, with Chris Black (host of the How Long Gone podcast). The night also includes a screening of a 20-minute short film created alongside the new album, directed by Bradford Young (Selma, When They See Us, A Most Violent Year, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Arrival) and a short performance from Leon.

Monday, Oct. 25; 8 p.m.

The Comedy Bureau Double Anniversary LA

The Elysian

1944 Riverside Dr., Echo Park

The Bureau celebrates its 10th and 11th anniversaries during one massive night of live performances by James Adomian, Hannah Einbinder, Reggie Watts, Dave Ross, Byron Bowers and Clown Zoo. The event is hosted by founder Jake Kroeger, an excellent ambassador for the L.A. comedy scene.

Tuesday, Oct. 26; 8 p.m.

The Comedy Co-op Pop-up: Scare-acters

The Glendale Room

127 Artsakh Ave., Glendale

The Halloween character comedy show features performances by James Adomian, Paul Heredia, Jessica Zepeda, Nikki Osborne, Alyssa Sabo, Miranda Rae Hart, Genetra Tull, Artoun Nazareth, Blake Wilding and Molly Doan.

Tune into an online lecture about the history of horror radio by Richard J. Hand. (Jamiecat *, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Tuesday, Oct. 26; 7:30 p.m.

Things That Go Bump In The Night! The History and Practice of Horror Radio

Virtual

The L.A. branch of the Miskatonic Institute, a learning organization dedicated to horror studies, presents a lecture on horror radio by Richard J. Hand. Learn about sonic elements in horror: screams, whispers, heartbeats, howling winds, scratches and things that go bump in the night. Hand will use auditory illustrations to lead the audience from legendary shows like The Witch’s Tale, Lights Out! and Quiet, Please to work being done today.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Oct. 31

Cemetery Lane: Trick-R-Treat Experience

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

This Halloween experience offers 13 trick-or-treating stops along a private, gated row of Victorian manors... rumored to be haunted. There’s hourly timed entry ticketing with both day and nighttime options. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and enjoy the mostly outdoor event. Trick-or-treating will last about an hour for each guest but you're welcome to stay longer to mingle.

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - Thursday, Oct. 28; 5 - 11 p.m.

The Cunningham House of Horrors

29724 Castlebury Place, Castaic

The local haunt teams with Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group for two walk-through theater attractions. The family version (recommended for those 8 and older) runs about 20 minutes and begins every 10 minutes from 5 to 7 p.m. If you dare, the “Dark N’ Creepy” version — which explores the home’s traumatic past — begins at 8 p.m. for those ages 17 and older. All tickets will be sold at the door. Cash, Venmo and credit cards accepted.

Cirque Mechanics presents, 'Birdhouse Factory,' a night of comedy, performance, dance and acrobatics at Pepperdine University. (Courtesy of Cirque Mechanics)

Wednesday, Oct. 27; 7:30 p.m.

Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory

Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu

Watch the acrobatic troupe dance, perform and fly through the air. The show and its characters were inspired by the murals of artist Diego Rivera, the illustrations of cartoonist Rube Goldberg and the humor of Charlie Chaplin's Modern Times.

In 'Bare,' Jacob Jonas The Company activates the Bradbury Building in downtown L.A. for a night of performance. (Courtesy of Jacob Jonas)

Thursday, Oct. 28; 8 p.m.

Bare

NeueHouse Bradbury

304 S. Broadway, downtown L.A.

Jacob Jonas The Company brings an immersive night of dance and live music to the Bradbury Building. Choreographed by Jonas, the work highlights the building’s architecture. DJ Set by Novena Carmel.

Thursday, Oct. 28; 7:30 p.m.

Día de los Muertos

Muckenthaler Cultural Center

1201 W. Malvern Ave., Fullerton

Celebrate Día De Los Muertos/Day of The Dead by watching performances from two of Southern California's great traditional Mexican companies: Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar & Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles.

There's a 30th anniversary screening of Madonna's 'Truth or Dare' in Exposition Park. (Courtesy of SOS Events)

Thursday, Oct. 28; 6 - 11 p.m.

Madonna: Truth or Dare Screening

Exposition Park

South Lawn, 500 Exposition Park Dr., Exposition Park

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of Madonna’s Blond Ambition tour documentary. In addition to the film screening, the night includes a live Vogue Showcase and a DJ set from Desire, who’ll spin Madonna covers from the Italians do it Better label. MOTHERMARY performs her version of “Like a Virgin” live. Italian food and beverages will be available for purchase, including LaSorted’s Pizza .

Thursday, Oct. 28; 7 - 10 p.m.

LAND Annual Halloween Party

The Offbeat Bar

6316 York Blvd., Highland Park

The arts organization Los Angeles Nomadic Division throws a Halloween party with dancing, drag performances and cocktails. Hosted by Page Person, performers include Skynsuit, Siri, Bully Fae Collns, Davia Spain, Bytch Nastee and Michati Moans. Proceeds from the night benefit LAND. Costumes encouraged.

Through Thursday, Oct. 28

Newport Beach Film Festival

Various locations in and around Newport Beach

The festival screens shorts and features across a wide swath of genres including action sports, art, architecture and design, food, family and horror. There are also food tastings with various culinary partners. The closing night film, on Thursday, is War on the Diamond, an exploration of the deep-seated emotional rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians that has lasted for more than 100 years.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Awareness Film Festival

The Regal at LA LIVE

1000 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

The film festival explores various issues from gun violence and animal rights to homelessness and social justice. Titles include the short doc This Mortal Plastik by Jess Irish, which unravels our plastics obsession, and Willow and Claude, which follows a sustainable fashion supply chain.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Tristan Eaton: All At Once

Long Beach Museum of Art

2300 East Ocean Blvd., Long Beach

The museum has extended the run of Eaton’s first solo museum show through Halloween, so it’s the last week to view the L.A. native’s 25-year retrospective. The exhibition includes works of guerrilla street art, murals, design and fine art. Eaton is best known for his art toys, designing his first toy for Fisher-Price at the age of 18 then eventually designing the Dunny and Munny figures for Kidrobot. The museum is open Thursdays through Sundays.

Through Sunday, Oct. 31

Fright Fest

Melrose Rooftop Cinema

E.P. & L.P. 603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood

The outdoor cinema screens scary movies all month. Titles this week include Hocus Pocus (Oct. 25 and 28), Psycho (Oct. 26) and Halloweentown (Oct. 27). For a deal, buy the dinner and movie option, which includes a three-course tasting menu.

TV/Streaming Pick

50 States of Fright

‘Tis the season for spooky stories, and The Roku Channel recently started airing the former Quibi horror anthology series. Executive produced by Sam Raimi (Evil Dead, Spider-Man), it features short-form stories based on urban legends, tall tales and folklore from different states including Grey Cloud Island (Minnesota), Ball of Twine (Kansas) and Red Rum (Colorado). All episodes from 50 States of Fright are now available to stream on Roku.

Tacos AF in downtown L.A. offers a Spooky AF taco through Halloween. (Courtesy of Tacos AF)

Dine and Drink Deals

