The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 8 - 10
With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.
View a Día de los Muertos art show. Ride in and around DTLA at the latest CicLAvia. Watch spooky screenings and whimsical puppets. Try tteokbokki from a Seoul street food legend that opens its first spot in SoCal.
Friday, Oct. 8; 6 - 10 p.m.
Hybrid Art Night Pasadena
Virtual / Various Locations
Participating in-person partners include The Pennington Dance Group at A Room to Create, excerpts of I’m Okay, You’re Okay at the OK Corral by Theatre Americana at City Hall and art by Natalie Bookchin at Pasadena City College. Virtual offerings from MUSE/IQUE, Pasadena City Library, Pasadena Museum of History and Red Hen Press.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 10
2021 LéaLA Literary Festival
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes
501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.
More than 30 authors participate in a festival dedicated to new voices in Spanish-language literature. Readings, panel discussions and performances take place throughout the weekend. Guests include Alberto Chimal, Angelina Sáenz, Anthony Seidman Ramón García, Raquel Castro, Román Luján and Yareli Arizmendi.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 8; 12 p.m.
Art Break: Remaking a Monster: Medusa from Antiquity to Today
Virtual Event
The Getty leads an online exploration of Medusa in ancient art. Curatorial assistant Judith Barr and illustrator Christine Larsen discuss the representation of the Gorgons — winged human females with venomous snakes for hair — throughout the ages.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m.
Burna Boy
Hollywood Bowl
2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
The Grammy-winning Nigerian musician and global Afrofusion artist headlines the Bowl joined by Queen Naija and UMI as part of his Space Drift Arena Tour.
COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO
Friday, Oct. 8 - Saturday, Oct. 9
Vegan Fashion Week
South Park Center
1150 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.
Watch fashion shows of collections dedicated to animal-free and sustainable clothing lines. Shop from a curated selection of international vegan and sustainable clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty brands.
COST: $20 - $80; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9; 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Clay LA
Craft Contemporary
5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire
Shop for a cause as CAFAM holds its annual sale and fundraiser, which also serves as a showcase for SoCal ceramic artists. Admission to the show and sale includes museum admission and drop-in, air-dry clay workshops.
COST: FREE (for members) - $9, Sunday is pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 8; 8 p.m.
¡Viva La Tradición! México de Noche
The Ford
2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood Hills
Celebrate the eclectic music of Mexican nightlife with the all-female mariachi group Las Colibrí, the cumbia of Viento Callejero, Ballet Folklorico Ollín and the duo Pepe Martinez Jr. and Susie Garcia.
COST: $50 - $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 9 - Wednesday, Nov. 24
Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos
Self Help Graphics & Art
1300 East 1st St., Boyle Heights
The cultural center opens its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition with a reception on Saturday, 6 - 9 p.m. Curated by Miyo Stevens-Gandara, the in-person exhibition pairs nine visual artists with nine performative artists (music, theatre, poetry) to present a works around a theme — everything is connected.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 30
Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos and Judy Ostro
Gabba Gallery
3126 Beverly Blvd., Westlake
The gallery opens three new solo shows by L.A.-based artists Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos and Judy Ostro. The opening reception takes place Saturday, 7 - 11 p.m. Masks required. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 12 - 3 p.m., or by appointment.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 31
The L.A. Six
Durden and Ray
1206 Maple Ave., #832, downtown L.A.
The exhibition features the work of six prolific L.A. documentary and street photographers: Angela Boatwright, Gilbert Godoy, Merrick Morton, Estevan Oriol, Frankie Orozco and Suitcase Joe. View their photos of backyard punk shows, Skid Row's unhoused residents, '80s gang culture and other lesser-seen people and places. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, 6 - 9 p.m.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 9
The Silent West
The Autry Museum
4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park
View movie posters from the silent film era, some of which date back more than 100 years. It's a visual record of the actors, artists and entrepreneurs of the early movie era, including women and people of color. Many of the posters advertise films that have been lost to history.
COST: $5 - $7; MORE INFO
Saturday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.
Labyrinth
Cinespia at Hollywood Forever
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
Cinespia spends October screening scary movies. Watch the Jim Henson-directed Labyrinth, starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, followed in subsequent weeks by Blade (10/13), I Know What You Did Last Night (10/15) and The Shining (10/23).
COST: $22; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
CicLAvia
Various locations in downtown L.A.
One of the largest open streets events in the U.S. returns for its Heart of Los Angeles route. Hop on your bike, skateboard, rollerblades or come on foot to explore neighborhoods from MacArthur Park to Chinatown to Boyle Heights. Wear a helmet when you're riding a bike, skateboard or skates (it's the law if you're under 18). The CHP booth at the Mariachi Plaza Hub will be giving out free helmets to anyone under 18 while supplies last.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sundays and Mondays, Oct. 10 - 25; 8:30 p.m.
The Vampire’s Puppet
ZJU Theatre Group
4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood
Zombie Joe’s invites guests to visit Count Aldea's manor for the first time in more than 600 years. Discover the evil secrets lurking deep within a vampire's blackened heart. The play was written by and stars Chris Levine. Ages 17 and older. Face masks required for entry. The performance contains brief strobe light effects.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 - 11 a.m.
Hollywood Goes Underground
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood
The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles holds a socially distanced walking tour of the historic cemetery. Visit the gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls and L.A. pioneers including Col. Griffith J. Griffith, Harvey Wilcox, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino, Marion Davies and Barbara La Marr. Guided walking tours depart every 20 minutes until 11 a.m. Tours are approximately 2.5 to 3 hours so wear comfy walking shoes.
COST: $16 - $20; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 9
Witch Hunt
Hammer Museum
10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood
ICALA
1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A.
Organized by the Hammer Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles, the exhibition is an international survey of 16 artists whose art practices use feminist, queer and decolonial strategies to explore current events, history, social conditions and artistic legacies. (The Hammer presents 11 artists while ICA LA presents five with new works at both venues.) There are opening and closing events and performances scheduled.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.
Spook-A-Nanny
Heritage Square Museum
3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights
Bob Baker Marionette Theater teams up with Heritage Square to screen a collection of hand-picked Halloween video novelties, snippets and classic puppetry. The outdoor event takes place on the lawn. All attendees must wear masks.
COST: $20; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10; 3 - 6 p.m.
Americana in the Park Concert Series
Gandara Park
1819 Stewart St., Santa Monica
The city of Santa Monica and McCabe’s Guitar Shop bring their 2021 outdoor music series to a close. Each concert has focused on a different aspect of American music. This week, catch kid folk band The Hollow Trees, who open for songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joachim Cooder (son of roots legend Ry Cooder).
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10; 1 - 7 p.m.
Daytime Disco
Cinelounge Outdoors
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
The outdoor cinema transforms its secret garden into a daytime club with disco, house, electronic and dance music. Recording and visual artist Casey Spooner opens the dance floor with his first-ever L.A. DJ set. Resident DJs Lady Sinclair and Pleasvres also perform sets. Cocktails available throughout the afternoon. Ages 18+.
COST: $15; MORE INFO
Sunday, Oct. 10 - Tuesday, Nov. 9
Binge Free Festival
Santa Monica Playhouse
1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica
The community playhouse gives back with its sixth annual fringe festival of performances, workshops, readings, music and poetry. It kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with Pain in My Aspberger’s, featuring eight original songs and compositions from Jeremy Ebenstein. To reserve tickets, call 310-394-9779 ext. 1, or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com. Include the name of the show, the number of seats, your full name and contact number.
COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Paramount Ranch
Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, the National Park Service's Paramount Ranch is dedicated to American film history while still functioning as a working movie ranch. Perfect for hiking, picnicking, mountain biking and horseback riding, there are several short trails that allow visitors to hike a few miles and explore the old filming grounds. (Unfortunately, the 2018 Woolsey Fire burned down most of the Western Town.) The perimeter trail is a two-mile loop that’s easy for the casual hiker. Find Paramount Ranch off the Kanan Road exit on the 101 in Agoura Hills.
TV/Streaming Pick
Welcome to the Blumhouse Double Feature
Get spooked by two horror films that recall the genre films of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Madres, directed by Ryan Zaragoza, focuses on a Mexican American couple who move to a migrant farming community in 1970s California where strange things happen to their young family. The Manor, written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, stars Barbara Hershey and Bruce Davison. Set in a historic nursing home, one woman becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents. Both films will be available on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Dine and Drink Deals
Check out the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal.
- Known for its tteokbokki (fried rice cakes), mayak kimbap (hand rolls) and mungbean pancakes, famous Seoul street food spot Soonheega opens on Sat., Oct. 9 in the SGV (1033 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia). The first 100 customers can participate in a Squid Game-themed dalgona candy challenge. Like what you taste? Check out Season 1, Episode 9 of Netflix's Street Food: Asia, which features foodstalls at the Gwangjang Market, including Soonheega.
- KCRW & Gustavo's Great Tortilla Tournament of Champions ends at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The field has been narrowed to the Fuerte Four: Taco Maria (corn), Tallula’s (corn), Ancho’s Southwest Grill (flour) and Burritos La Palma (flour). Gustavo Arellano and Good Food host Evan Kleiman crown the winner with a golden tortilla.
- Southern fried chicken and handcrafted pie specialist Honeybird adds a third location, in Claremont (175 N. Indian Hill Blvd.), to its La Cañada and USC Village outposts.
- Mr. Menudo opened its first brick-and-mortar spot in Bellflower last week (16203 Clark Ave.), adding to its popular stands in Compton and Whittier. In addition to menudo, the new location offers gorditas, tamales and aguas frescas. [h/t L.A. Taco]
- Soft Spirits is L.A.’s first nonalcoholic bottle shop. Get everything you need to make mocktails. Owner Jillian Barkley offers a selection of NA spirits, wines and beers including Three Spirit, the world’s first “plant-based social elixir.” The Echo Park shop opens to the public at noon on Saturday, Oct. 9.
- Rose Park Roasters in Long Beach (800 Pine Ave.) recently launched a brunch and dinner menu thanks to new chef Melissa Ortiz. Recent items have included fish benedict, bluecorn cakes and mushroom toast. Dinner is offered Thursday through Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. Beer and wine is available. (h/t Eater LA)
- Maple Block Meat Co. in Culver City holds BlocktoberFest 2021: Whole Hog BBQ + Craft Beer Garden on Sunday, 12-4 p.m. Tickets ($49) include all-you-can-eat whole hog pork sandwiches, corn, sides, soft pretzels and BBQ popcorn. The VIP pass ($59) includes two full-size draft beers, food and seating.
- NoMad Eatery in El Segundo celebrates Oktoberfest through Sunday, Oct. 10, with a German special that features grilled bratwurst, crisp potatoes and house Bavarian mustard. Local beer options include Three Weavers' Seafarer Kolsch-style beer.
- Angelini Osteria celebrates its 20th anniversary through Sunday, Oct. 10 with all kinds of daily specials. There's stinco di vitello (veal shank roasted in the wood oven) on Friday, porchetta (leg of pork) on Saturday and saltimbocca alla Romana (veal and prosciutto di Parma) on Sunday. The specials are available for dine-in only.
- The Fairmont Century Plaza (formerly the Century Plaza hotel) reopened at the end of September with a new restaurant. Lumière is a traditional French-inspired brasserie with a menu that features French onion soup, steak frites, cheese plates and magnums of Champagne.