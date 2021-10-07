The Best Things To Do In LA And SoCal This Weekend: Oct. 8 - 10

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant still out there, it's best to check ahead of time to make sure events are still happening as scheduled.

View a Día de los Muertos art show. Ride in and around DTLA at the latest CicLAvia. Watch spooky screenings and whimsical puppets. Try tteokbokki from a Seoul street food legend that opens its first spot in SoCal.

Friday, Oct. 8; 6 - 10 p.m.

Hybrid Art Night Pasadena

Virtual / Various Locations

Participating in-person partners include The Pennington Dance Group at A Room to Create, excerpts of I’m Okay, You’re Okay at the OK Corral by Theatre Americana at City Hall and art by Natalie Bookchin at Pasadena City College. Virtual offerings from MUSE/IQUE, Pasadena City Library, Pasadena Museum of History and Red Hen Press.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 10

2021 LéaLA Literary Festival

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes

501 N. Main St., downtown L.A.

More than 30 authors participate in a festival dedicated to new voices in Spanish-language literature. Readings, panel discussions and performances take place throughout the weekend. Guests include Alberto Chimal, Angelina Sáenz, Anthony Seidman Ramón García, Raquel Castro, Román Luján and Yareli Arizmendi.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Friday, Oct. 8; 12 p.m.

Art Break: Remaking a Monster: Medusa from Antiquity to Today

Virtual Event

The Getty leads an online exploration of Medusa in ancient art. Curatorial assistant Judith Barr and illustrator Christine Larsen discuss the representation of the Gorgons — winged human females with venomous snakes for hair — throughout the ages.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 8; 7:30 p.m.

Burna Boy

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

The Grammy-winning Nigerian musician and global Afrofusion artist headlines the Bowl joined by Queen Naija and UMI as part of his Space Drift Arena Tour.

COST: Tickets start at $35; MORE INFO

Friday, Oct. 8 - Saturday, Oct. 9

Vegan Fashion Week

South Park Center

1150 S. Olive St., downtown L.A.

Watch fashion shows of collections dedicated to animal-free and sustainable clothing lines. Shop from a curated selection of international vegan and sustainable clothes, shoes, accessories and beauty brands.

COST: $20 - $80; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 8 - Sunday, Oct. 9; 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Clay LA

Craft Contemporary

5814 Wilshire Blvd., Mid-Wilshire

Shop for a cause as CAFAM holds its annual sale and fundraiser, which also serves as a showcase for SoCal ceramic artists. Admission to the show and sale includes museum admission and drop-in, air-dry clay workshops.

COST: FREE (for members) - $9, Sunday is pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO

Viento Callejero is one of the bands playing The Ford this weekend, fusing Cumbia with electronic and psychedelic sounds. (Farah Sosa)

Saturday, Oct. 8; 8 p.m.

¡Viva La Tradición! México de Noche

The Ford

2580 Cahuenga Blvd E., Hollywood Hills

Celebrate the eclectic music of Mexican nightlife with the all-female mariachi group Las Colibrí, the cumbia of Viento Callejero, Ballet Folklorico Ollín and the duo Pepe Martinez Jr. and Susie Garcia.

COST: $50 - $100; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Wednesday, Nov. 24

Everything Connected: Land, Body, Cosmos

Self Help Graphics & Art

1300 East 1st St., Boyle Heights

The cultural center opens its annual Día de los Muertos exhibition with a reception on Saturday, 6 - 9 p.m. Curated by Miyo Stevens-Gandara, the in-person exhibition pairs nine visual artists with nine performative artists (music, theatre, poetry) to present a works around a theme — everything is connected.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Gabba Gallery opens new solo shows from Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos and Judy Ostro this weekend. (Art by Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos, Judy Ostro (l-r))

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 30

Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos and Judy Ostro

Gabba Gallery

3126 Beverly Blvd., Westlake

The gallery opens three new solo shows by L.A.-based artists Jack Winthrop, Christina Ramos and Judy Ostro. The opening reception takes place Saturday, 7 - 11 p.m. Masks required. Gallery hours are Thursday through Saturday, 12 - 3 p.m., or by appointment.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Angela Boatwright is one of the photographers featured in "The L.A. Six," opening at Durden and Ray this weekend. (Angela Boatwright)

Saturday, Oct. 9 - Saturday, Oct. 31

The L.A. Six

Durden and Ray

1206 Maple Ave., #832, downtown L.A.

The exhibition features the work of six prolific L.A. documentary and street photographers: Angela Boatwright, Gilbert Godoy, Merrick Morton, Estevan Oriol, Frankie Orozco and Suitcase Joe. View their photos of backyard punk shows, Skid Row's unhoused residents, '80s gang culture and other lesser-seen people and places. The opening reception takes place on Saturday, 6 - 9 p.m.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

The Autry opens "The Silent West," an exhibition of silent movie posters (such as 1922's "The Crimson Skull," pictured above). (Courtesy of The Autry)

Saturday, Oct. 9

The Silent West

The Autry Museum

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

View movie posters from the silent film era, some of which date back more than 100 years. It's a visual record of the actors, artists and entrepreneurs of the early movie era, including women and people of color. Many of the posters advertise films that have been lost to history.

COST: $5 - $7; MORE INFO

Saturday, Oct. 9; 7 p.m.

Labyrinth

Cinespia at Hollywood Forever

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

Cinespia spends October screening scary movies. Watch the Jim Henson-directed Labyrinth, starring Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie, followed in subsequent weeks by Blade (10/13), I Know What You Did Last Night (10/15) and The Shining (10/23).

COST: $22; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

CicLAvia

Various locations in downtown L.A.

One of the largest open streets events in the U.S. returns for its Heart of Los Angeles route. Hop on your bike, skateboard, rollerblades or come on foot to explore neighborhoods from MacArthur Park to Chinatown to Boyle Heights. Wear a helmet when you're riding a bike, skateboard or skates (it's the law if you're under 18). The CHP booth at the Mariachi Plaza Hub will be giving out free helmets to anyone under 18 while supplies last.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO



Sundays and Mondays, Oct. 10 - 25; 8:30 p.m.

The Vampire’s Puppet

ZJU Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Zombie Joe’s invites guests to visit Count Aldea's manor for the first time in more than 600 years. Discover the evil secrets lurking deep within a vampire's blackened heart. The play was written by and stars Chris Levine. Ages 17 and older. Face masks required for entry. The performance contains brief strobe light effects.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

A mausoleum for William A. Clark, Jr., son of copper magnate William Clark, Sr. and founder of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, was built on an island in the lake at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. (David McNew/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Sunday, Oct. 10; 9 - 11 a.m.

Hollywood Goes Underground

Hollywood Forever Cemetery

6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles holds a socially distanced walking tour of the historic cemetery. Visit the gravesites of early Hollywood stars, movie moguls and L.A. pioneers including Col. Griffith J. Griffith, Harvey Wilcox, Douglas Fairbanks, Rudolph Valentino, Marion Davies and Barbara La Marr. Guided walking tours depart every 20 minutes until 11 a.m. Tours are approximately 2.5 to 3 hours so wear comfy walking shoes.

COST: $16 - $20; MORE INFO

The Hammer Museum and ICA LA open the exhibition "Witch Hunt" at both venues. (Yael Bartana)

Sunday, Oct. 10 - Sunday, Jan. 9

Witch Hunt

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood

ICALA

1717 E. 7th St., downtown L.A.

Organized by the Hammer Museum and the Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles , the exhibition is an international survey of 16 artists whose art practices use feminist, queer and decolonial strategies to explore current events, history, social conditions and artistic legacies. (The Hammer presents 11 artists while ICA LA presents five with new works at both venues.) There are opening and closing events and performances scheduled.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 10; 7:30 p.m.

Spook-A-Nanny

Heritage Square Museum

3800 Homer St., Montecito Heights

Bob Baker Marionette Theater teams up with Heritage Square to screen a collection of hand-picked Halloween video novelties, snippets and classic puppetry. The outdoor event takes place on the lawn. All attendees must wear masks.

COST: $20; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 10; 3 - 6 p.m.

Americana in the Park Concert Series

Gandara Park

1819 Stewart St., Santa Monica

The city of Santa Monica and McCabe’s Guitar Shop bring their 2021 outdoor music series to a close. Each concert has focused on a different aspect of American music. This week, catch kid folk band The Hollow Trees , who open for songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joachim Cooder (son of roots legend Ry Cooder).

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Sunday, Oct. 10; 1 - 7 p.m.

Daytime Disco

Cinelounge Outdoors

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

The outdoor cinema transforms its secret garden into a daytime club with disco, house, electronic and dance music. Recording and visual artist Casey Spooner opens the dance floor with his first-ever L.A. DJ set. Resident DJs Lady Sinclair and Pleasvres also perform sets. Cocktails available throughout the afternoon. Ages 18+.

COST: $15; MORE INFO



Sunday, Oct. 10 - Tuesday, Nov. 9

Binge Free Festival

Santa Monica Playhouse

1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica

The community playhouse gives back with its sixth annual fringe festival of performances, workshops, readings, music and poetry. It kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. with Pain in My Aspberger’s, featuring eight original songs and compositions from Jeremy Ebenstein. To reserve tickets, call 310-394-9779 ext. 1, or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com. Include the name of the show, the number of seats, your full name and contact number.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Take an easy hike through Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills. (Courtesy of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area)

Outdoor Pick

Paramount Ranch

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, the National Park Service's Paramount Ranch is dedicated to American film history while still functioning as a working movie ranch. Perfect for hiking, picnicking, mountain biking and horseback riding, there are several short trails that allow visitors to hike a few miles and explore the old filming grounds. (Unfortunately, the 2018 Woolsey Fire burned down most of the Western Town.) The perimeter trail is a two-mile loop that’s easy for the casual hiker. Find Paramount Ranch off the Kanan Road exit on the 101 in Agoura Hills .

TV/Streaming Pick

Welcome to the Blumhouse Double Feature

Get spooked by two horror films that recall the genre films of the ‘70s and ‘80s. Madres , directed by Ryan Zaragoza, focuses on a Mexican American couple who move to a migrant farming community in 1970s California where strange things happen to their young family. The Manor , written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, stars Barbara Hershey and Bruce Davison. Set in a historic nursing home, one woman becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents. Both films will be available on Friday on Amazon Prime Video .

Tteokbokki, a Korean dish of fried rice cakes in sauce. (Popo le Chien, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Dine and Drink Deals

Check out the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal.

