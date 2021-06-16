Awesome Events In SoCal Happening For Juneteenth, Father's Day: June 18 - 20
Celebrate Juneteenth at block parties, car parades and performances. Play pinball at a retro arcade or bingo under the stars. Thank the dads in your life on Father’s Day (it's Sunday). Dance the last year away as clubs reopen. With restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries allowed to offer service the way they were doing it in the Before Times, it's a good weekend to support your favorite local dining or drinking establishment.
Friday, June 18; noon
Neon Retro Arcade Reopens
28 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
During the last 15 months the arcade was closed but survived thanks to the generosity of its fans. Come play classic 1980s and '90s arcade games such as Asteroids, DigDug, Frogger, Galaga, Joust, Pac-Man and pinball. (Hint: This would be a great gift for the old school gamer in your life.)
COST: $15 per hour, $25 all day, $48 for one hour for four; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18; 7 p.m. PT
Bingo Under the Stars
The Grove, Level 8
189 The Grove Dr., Fairfax
For Pride Month, The Grove heads back to the ‘90s for an outdoor bingo night that culminates in a performance by Nick Carter and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys and Lance Bass and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC. The evening includes 10 games of bingo with prizes from the mall's retailers and restaurants. This event is 21+. There is a waitlist.
COST: $50; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18; 6 p.m. PT
OC Parks Sunset Cinema Movie Series
Craig Regional Park
3300 State College Blvd., Fullerton
Orange County and OC Parks host a family-friendly Friday night film series at parks around the county, starting this week with the 1984 adventure fantasy The NeverEnding Story. All events in the series include free parking. Food and drink are available for purchase. The movies begin at sunset.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18; 9 p.m. PT
Get Lucky - An Indie Dance Party
Boardner’s
1652 N. Cherokee Ave., Hollywood
Club Decades presents a dance party with tunes spun by Gigamesh and Beck Black performing live. This event is 18+.
COST: $5 - $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18 - Thursday, June 24
Luca
El Capitan Theatre
6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
The theater has a one-week exclusive engagement of Disney/Pixar’s newest animated feature. Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the coming-of-age story is set on the Italian Riviera and follows BFFs Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) as they learn a secret. They are sea monsters from another world that exists just below the water’s surface. Luca pins and collectibles will be on sale at the theater.
COST: $12 - $20; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18; 5 p.m. PT
Awkward Sex... and the City
Tune into Natalie Wall's storytelling show featuring cringey tales about dating and sex. Livestreamed from Littlefield in Brooklyn, hear stories from Sydnee Washington (The Unofficial Expert podcast) Gabe Gonzalez (Queerty) and Jen Keefe (Orange is the New Black). This show is 21+.
COST: $5 for livestream; MORE INFO
Friday, June 18; 6 p.m. PT
Crafting a Character: The Underground Railroad Q&A
The American Cinematheque hosts a virtual conversation with Thuso Mbedu, star of Barry Jenkins’ limited series, as well as editor Joi McMillon, cinematographer James Laxton, costume designer Caroline Eselin, hair designer Lawrence Davis and makeup designer Doniella Davy. The panelists discuss how they brought the character of Cora to life. (Screeners of the full series are available for American Cinematheque members with an RSVP.)
COST: FREE WITH RSVP; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 10 a.m PT
Unifest Juneteenth Block Party
Crenshaw Family YMCA
3820 Santa Rosalia Dr., Crenshaw
Artists Lauren Halsey and Barrington Darius — in collaboration with nonprofits WalkGoodLA and Our Piece of The Pie — have organized a neighborhood block party with a bunch of food trucks. The event also features Halsey’s Summaeverything market, an art installation, live performances and activities for all ages including yoga and dancing.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19 - Sunday, Dec. 19
Chalk Lines
Chalk Repertory Theatre launches a new audio immersive series. Listen to five short plays exploring lesser-known landmarks around the Metro Expo Line, Leimert Park, Historic West Adams and Exposition Park. Chalk Lines features BIPOC and LGBTQ perspectives from a diverse creative team. Chalk Lines can be experienced online at home or on location at each site with a mobile device.
COST: FREE, but donations encouraged; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 9 p.m. PT - 2 a.m.
Dance Yourself Clean
Teragram Ballroom
1234 West 7th St., downtown L.A.
The indie electronic dance party returns on Saturday nights with lights, lasers and new playlists. Tickets will be sold at the door, too. Ages 21+.
COST: $8; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 6 p.m. PT
Drunk Black History
Comedians and podcast hosts Brandon Collins and Gordon Baker-Bone hold the Juneteenth edition of their interactive show in front of a live audience in NYC. Tune into the livestream and listen as prominent Black historical figures finally get their due — through drunken anecdotes from guests Brittany Carney, Marie Faustin and the Lucas Brothers.
COST: $10 - $15; MORE INFO
Saturdays through Sept. 11; 7:30 p.m.
Garden Concert Series: Summer Festival
The Village Garden
1728 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach
The Constellation Quartet plays classical music in addition to a repertoire of pop tunes, film tracks and world music at this outdoor concert series. At each weekly concert, they’re joined by a singer-songwriter (including Cliff Beach, Abby Posner, Petty Chavez) for the intimate chamber performance.
COST: $25 - $100; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 3 p.m. PT
Freedom in Full Bloom: A Juneteenth Celebration
Segerstrom Center: Julianne and George Argyros Plaza
600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa
The Center holds its first Junteenth celebration in partnership with the Institute of Black Intellectual Innovation. The afternoon includes interactive activities, talks and performances celebrating Black innovation, resilience and culture through music, poetry, visual art and gardening.
COST: Pods start at $10; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 1 p.m.
A Night at Club Alabam: Juneteenth Celebration
Celebrate Juneteenth and the history of L.A.’s Central Avenue by catching an online performance of the Central Avenue Dance Ensemble with choreography by Paulette Brockington, Chandra Chase, Gary Roberts, Sharon Sandor, Chester Whitmore and Ron Parker. The vintage nightclub show, which features history lessons, singers, chorus girls, tap dancing, jazz dances and vaudeville acts, pays tribute to the diverse Black talent and the clubs and theaters of the era.
COST: $15 - $45; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 1 p.m.
2nd Annual Juneteenth Drive-Thru Parade
Inglewood
Hundreds of vehicles are expected to drive through heavily Black neighborhoods of South L.A. to honor Black independence. The route will be given to registered drivers only and will be revealed on Juneteenth via social media. The parade is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. but media sponsor NBC4 reports that the fun starts at 11 a.m. at Inglewood High School.
COST: FREE to watch; MORE INFO
Saturday, June 19; 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate Juneteenth
Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave., East Hollywood
The Fountain’s celebration at its new outdoor theater space features dancing with D.J. Earry Hall and guest performers. Food and handcrafted items will be available for purchase from Black vendors and artisans, including MamaAunties Vegan Goodies, Gloria Shelby-Dyer, Nappilynaturals/Sharon Williams, B.T. Williams Handmade Jewelry and Brilliance Ltd. The festivities follow the 5 p.m. matinee performance of the Obie award-winning play in production, An Octoroon by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (separate ticketed event).
COST: FREE admission; MORE INFO
Sunday, June 19; 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Beverly Hills Tour d'Elegance
Beverly Hills City Hall
455 N. Rexford Dr., Beverly Hills
Here’s a cool Father’s Day suggestion. Take dad to a car rally with 50 vehicles driving a nearly three-mile course that includes Burton Way, Rexford Drive and finishes at Beverly Hills City Hall.
COST: FREE; MORE INFO
Outdoor Pick
Mt. Wilson
Since it's hot this weekend, you know people are flocking to L.A.'s beaches and swimming pools. Here's some counter-programming. Pack a picnic and head to Mt. Wilson to explore the grounds around the Observatory. Located more than 5,700 feet above Pasadena, it should be a bit cooler. Take a self-guided tour of the Observatory, which reopened to the public earlier this week. You can view the Hooker 100-inch telescope inside the dome from the Visitor's Gallery for free. There are plenty of hikes to choose from but if they sound too sweaty, chill with a summer picnic.
TV/Streaming Pick
Kevin Can F*** Himself
Annie Murphy of Schitt's Creek stars in this dark comedy about Allison, a long-suffering wife married to a schlubby comedian (are there any other kind?). When they're together, the show looks like any other multicamera sitcom. When Allison steps away from Kevin, she and the audience are thrust into a gritty, single-cam world. She sees how miserable her life is and realizes that she needs to become the hero of her story. The series debuted last Sunday on AMC+ but the first two episodes air on AMC this Sunday, June 20, at 9 p.m. ET. The rest of the first season will air on Sundays.
Dine and Drink Deals
Here are a few options from restaurants and bars as we work our way back toward normal.
- Friday through Sunday, Lokels Only holds a burger competition in Chinatown. The vendors differ each day. Tickets start at $40 and include a slider from each eatery and a beer tasting from CommonSpace Brewery.
- Walter and Margarita Manzke of Republique opened their newest venture, Bicyclette Bistro, this week. Located in the former Sotto space in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, it's a love letter to Paris that serves updated versions of French classics such as confit duck leg, steak au poivre and Burgundy escargot en croute. And you know they have desserts — Paris-Brest, profiterole au chocolat and seasonal tarts. Bicyclette features an all-French wine list and a cocktail program showcasing French spirits.
- FIG Restaurant, located inside the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, holds its annual poolside beer and BBQ celebration on Sunday for Father’s Day. Hogs, Hops & Pops runs from 5 to 8 p.m. with beer from Santa Monica Brewery, free-range heritage bred hogs from Pachamama Farms and lawn games. Tickets are $55 per guest, with children 10 and younger offered complimentary admission.
- On Father’s Day, Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Company in Boyle Heights serves up a smoked brisket chipotle BBQ pizza, made in collaboration of David Marin of East LA BBQ Company, as well as its house papas and hand-crafted cocktails.
- Guerrilla Tacos in downtown L.A. holds a Para Mi Papa Backyard BBQ on Sunday, June 20, with seatings at outdoor picnic tables at 1 and 5 p.m. The family-style meal includes chips and guacamole for the table, potato taquitos, chicken, brisket, fish or ribeye served with rice, veggies, beans, tortillas and salsa. Tickets start at $60.
- John Clark’s Two Wings Chicken continues its weekend residency at Animal on Fairfax. Thursday to Sunday, from 6 to 10 p.m., order wings, fries, fried cauliflower, salad or BBQ sliders. Delivery and pick-up are available.
- Take dad to The Abbey’s Sunday Drag Brunch for high-heeled performers, comedy, brunch favorites, an all-new sandwich menu, cocktails and luscious desserts like a key lime pie with a triple graham cracker crust. Reservations are strongly recommended.
- Boyle Heights’ popular taco trailer/stand El Ruso heads to Silver Lake (3140 W. Sunset Blvd.) for the summer, where they'll be serving seven days a week. They’ll return to their original Boyle Heights location with a different setup on weekends. (h/t Eater LA)
- The Bamboo Room, a new craft cocktail lounge recently opened in Westlake Village. Expect a chill vibe so you can meet up with friends (remember doing that??) as you sip classic and signature cocktails. Open Thursday to Sunday from 8 p.m. to close.
- This Father’s Day weekend, Messhall Kitchen in Los Feliz offers BBQ packages for dining in or takeaway. Thirsty? Consider their My Old Man Old Fashioned made with Old Ripy 104 proof Bourbon ($21).
- The Vegan AF truck is rolling around town serving up spicy Nashville curly fries topped with vegan shrimp and Buffalo mushrooms, deep-fried Philly egg rolls and banana pudding. (h/t Eater LA)
- The two Vurger Guys trucks (DTLA and Melrose) serve various plant-based cheeseburgers as well as tacos with plant-based meat or jackfruit. The collab Süprmarkt Taco benefits the Keep Slauson Fresh campaign, which brings fresh, affordable organics to South Central. (h/t LA Taco).
- If you need another reason to eat dessert first, head to Redbird as it holds its second Pies for Justice campaign in honor of Juneteenth and the fight for racial justice. 100% of the revenue from each Key Lime tart that's sold will go to Black Lives Matter LA and SÜPRMARKT, plus the C-CAP LA Redbird scholarship for BIPOC students. Available on the dinner menu through June 20.
- Thanks to California's big June 15 reopening, tons of restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries are either reopening or expanding their hours. Here are a few of the most notable: Langer’s Deli, Philippe the Original, Musso & Frank Grill and Otium.