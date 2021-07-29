Fabulous Happenings In LA And SoCal This Weekend: July 29 - Aug. 1

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Dance under the stars as Levitt Pavilion concerts finally return. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of Dave Chappelle's Block Party. Listen to classical music inside the dome of the 100” telescope. Immerse yourself in the art and mind of Van Gogh. Experience the art and culture of AfroLatinxFuturism. (Advice: with the delta variant spreading, it's best to check beforehand that events are happening as planned.)



Friday, July 30 - Saturday, Aug. 22

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

MacArthur Park

2230 W. 6th St., Westlake

Mexican singer-songwriter Flor Amargo — a strong advocate of feminism, inclusion and LGBTQ+ rights — kicks off the summer concert series in the park with a DJ set by La Banda Elastica. Saturday’s concert features Selenamos, the L.A.-based Selena Quintanilla tribute band.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Friday, July 30 - Saturday, July 31; 7:30 p.m.

‍Non-fungible Jokin

Dynasty Typewriter

2511 Wilshire Blvd., Westlake

Billed as the world’s first NFT (non-fungible token) comedy show, each night of Non-fungible Jokin — including the production, rights and royalties — will be auctioned off to fans and collectors. Night 1 features a conversation between Maria Bamford and Beth Stelling, followed by standup from Adam Ray, Ian Edwards and Brooks Wheelan. Saturday’s show is hosted by Moses Storm and features Stelling, Chauntè Wayans, Pete Holmes and Zainab Johnson. The shows will be filmed to be minted into an NFT.

COST: $30; MORE INFO

Friday, July 30; 8:45 p.m. PT

Dave Chappelle's Block Party 15th Anniversary

Exposition Park — South Lawn

500 Exposition Park Dr., Exposition Park

The Sounds of Summer film series returns with a screening of the 2005 documentary featuring and written by Chappelle and directed by Michel Gondry. The event includes a virtual introduction from Gondry, DJ sets and a live marching band procession from the Compton Centennial High School. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will Benefit My Friend's Place, a nonprofit that combats homelessness. (Note: onsite parking is $18.)

COST: $25 - $45; MORE INFO



Friday, July 30 - Saturday, Aug. 21; 8:30 p.m.

Cabaret Macabre

ZJU Theatre Group

4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre Group presents Brittany DeWeese's dark and seductive dance production. Watch dancers in a show that mixes the macabre with sex and thrills from a typical Zombie Joe’s stage show. For ages 17 and older. All cast members and ZJU staff are vaccinated. Face masks required.

COST: $17.50; MORE INFO

Cynthia Erivo performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020, in Hollywood. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images North America)

Friday, July 30; 8 p.m.

Cynthia Erivo with the LA Phil

Hollywood Bowl

2301 N. Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

The multi-hyphenate artist shows off her vocal prowess and makes her Hollywood Bowl debut with a program titled Legendary Voices. Accompanied by the LA Phil, Erivo takes on legendary tunes by Aretha Franklin (who Erivo played in a TV bio series), Nina Simone, Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday, as well as cuts from her forthcoming debut album.

COST: $16 - $166; MORE INFO

Through Saturday, Aug. 7

Parks After Dark

Various Locations

L.A. County Parks continues its nighttime programming series at 33 parks, offering concerts and movie nights for families throughout the county. Friday movies include The Croods: A New Age (2020), Coco (2017) and The Lion King (2019), while the Saturday concerts cover the spectrum of music genres.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

B-boy Luka competes at the National Finals during Red Bull BC One Camp USA in Warehouse Live in Houston on May 19, 2019. (Kien Quan / Red Bull Content Pool)

Saturday, July 31; 5 p.m.

Red Bull BC One

Avalon Hollywood

1735 Vine St., Hollywood

The 18th iteration of the largest global break dancing competition celebrates the history, legends and newcomers of the scene. Watch b-boys and b-girls compete for a chance to qualify for the Red Bull BC One National Final. The bracket-style tournament features breakers performing in front of judges. Creative Director Squid hosts the event, and LA’s own DJ Lean Rock provides the soundtrack. The battle will be available to stream via VOD across the Red Bull BC One YouTube, Facebook and Red Bull TV channels 24-hours after the event.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles has its official opening on July 31 at the former home of Amoeba Records in Hollywood. (Courtesy of Immersive Van Gogh)

Saturday, July 31 - Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022

Immersive Van Gogh Los Angeles

(Former Amoeba Records building)

6400 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

The highly hyped experience invites audiences to step inside the works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent van Gogh. The use of 64 projectors, 119,000 frames of video and more than 500,000 cubic feet of projections intends to evoke the artist’s emotional and chaotic inner consciousness through art, light, music and movement.

COST: Tickets start at $39.99; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 31; 1:30 p.m. PT

Buck and the Preacher (1972)

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park

The What Is a Western? film series screens Sidney Poitier's directorial debut on 35mm in the museum’s theater. The film follows a wagon master (Poitier) and a conman preacher (Harry Belafonte) as they help recently emancipated Black settlers out West after the Civil War. The screening will be introduced by Tyree Boyd-Pates, the Autry's associate curator of Western History. The screening is included in admission.

COST: $6 - $14, FREE for members; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 31; 11 a.m.

Roots & Yam Jerk Fest

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Dr., Exposition Park

The celebration of Caribbean food and music returns with an all-ages food festival from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (free admission), followed by a dancehall reggae music fest that starts at 6 p.m. (paid admission) with performances by Shenseea, Mr Killa, Lil June, Ricky Platinum (DC) and Firgo Digital. Tickets must be reserved in advance. (Note: onsite parking is $18.)

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 31; 12 - 8 p.m.

South Central InnerVisions: An AfroLatinxFuturism

Mercado La Paloma

3655 S. Grand Ave., South Central

The day-long, immersive arts festival in the market’s parking lot interprets and reflects upon “the future and fluid relational nature of Black and Brown power while exploring the Black/Latinx imagination.” Featuring dialogues and discussions, dance, theater, visual art, and food and music, performers/participants include CONTRA-TIEMPO, Culture Clash’s Richard Montoya, community gardener Zoe Blaq, musician Jesús Candela, Jessa Calderon, along with many other artists and organizers. Of course, don’t forget the food at the Mercado including, Oaxacalifornia, Holbox, Taqueria Vista Hermosa, Thai Corner, plus pop-ups of Belizean and Garifuna cuisine.

COST: FREE, RSVPs recommended; MORE INFO



Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 15

Waiting

Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave., Atwater Village

Daniel Olivas’ first fully staged play is inspired by Samuel Beckett’s classic Waiting for Godot, with humor that’s deeply infused with Latinx culture. Touching upon anti-immigrant policies, the Playwrights’ Arena production explores the absurdity and meaning of identity and belonging. Waiting is a shorter, pandemic version of Olivas’ full-length play, Waiting for Godínez.

COST: $20 - $30; MORE INFO

Saturday, July 31; 6:30 p.m. (doors open)

1930s Fly-in Drive-in Movie Experience

Messhall Market Rooftop

1705 Flight Way, Tustin

The Art Deco Society of Los Angeles heads to Orange County for a vintage, double-feature experience that pays homage to the aviation history of the Naval Air Station Santa Ana, which can be seen from the market’s rooftop/theater. Watch the musical Flying Down to Rio with Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, followed by the romantic comedy Love on the Run with Joan Crawford and Clark Gable. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for dinner at one of Messhall Market’s options. Plus, there’s complimentary old-fashioned candy and a paid snack bar for popcorn and other movie staples.

COST: $20 - $100; MORE INFO

Classical music concerts return to Mt. Wilson Observatory this weekend. (Irina Logra)

Sunday, August 1; 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome

Mt. Wilson Observatory

100 Mt. Wilson, Mount Wilson

The observatory holds its first in-person concert of 2021 with a program of classical music performed inside the dome of the 100” telescope. The concert opens with Franz Schubert’s Salve Regina in A major, D. 676, for soprano and string quartet, followed by the world premiere of "Le Lys et la Lyre" ("The Lily and the Lyre") for soprano and cello by French composer Éric Tanguy, and Schubert’s String Quartet No. 13 in A minor, D. 804, Rosamunde. Concert attendees must be fully vaccinated. Children under age 12 are not permitted.

COST: $50; MORE INFO

A still from the new documentary, 'Ailey,' which focuses on the work and life of the famed dancer and choreographer. (Courtesy of NEON)

Sunday, Aug. 1; 7:30 p.m.

Film Screening: Ailey

Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center

135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A.

Watch a free screening of Jamila Wignot’s documentary of Alvin Ailey, the pioneering dancer whose choreography focused on Black American history and experience. The film includes Ailey’s own words, archival footage and interviews with those who knew him well. The evening also includes a pre-screening talk with Wignot and Makeda Easter, arts writer from the Los Angeles Times. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

This week's outdoor pick takes you Icehouse Canyon for cooler temperature while hiking. ( JinxiBoo, licensed under CC BY 2.0)

Outdoor Pick

Icehouse Canyon

This higher-elevation hike through the canyon to the Icehouse Saddle is a good way to get in some exercise while escaping the heat. A little more than seven miles roundtrip, the trail reaches an elevation of 7,632 feet so it’ll be a little cooler because of the shade and elevation. Walk by long-abandoned recreation cabins at the start of the trail; more experienced hikers can trek beyond the saddle to one of the nearby peaks or further into the Cucamonga Wilderness (a free permit is required for this). As always, bring plenty of water when hiking.

Streaming Pick

The Wine Show, Season 3

The show for "wine lovers, by wine lovers," drops its third season on Friday. Mixing vino education with a travelogue, the show’s charm lies in the fact that we get to watch real experts plus actor-oenophiles — Matthew Goode, Matthew Rhys, James Purefoy and Dominic West — learn about wine while having too much fun. Season 3 travels to Portugal, Thailand and the U.S. The show streams its seven episodes on SundanceNow/AcornTV/Amazon Prime.

Genghis Cohen reopens its dining room on Sunday, Aug. 1 for the first time since March 2020 and adds 24 outdoor seats to its front patio. (Courtesy of Genghis Cohen)

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal: