The Best Things To Do In Los Angeles and Southern California This Week: July 19 - 22

Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Dance the blues away. Sneak a peek at M. Night Shyamalan’s latest scarefest. Tune in as Sleater-Kinney chats about food and music. Peep rare Warhol photos.

REMEMBER: L.A. County is once again requiring people to wear masks when your indoors at all restaurants, stores, gyms and commercial venues, except when eating or drinking.



Through Friday, July 30

Andy Warhol: Photo Factory

NeueHouse

6121 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood

NeueHouse and international photography museum Fotografiska have extended the exhibition of more than 120 rare photographs by Andy Warhol. The images — 20 of which have never been exhibited — pay homage to the artist’s NYC studio and his daily life and work.

COST: $21; MORE INFO

Monday, July 19; 6:30 p.m.

Darknights and Daydreams

TCL Chinese Theatre

6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

Attend a live reading of a new play adapted by Michael Uslan from his memoir, The Boy Who Loved Batman. Uslan, an executive producer of the Batman franchise, shares his story of how a nerdy, comic book-loving kid acquired the rights to Batman and became a key behind-the-scenes figure in comic book movie history. The play should debut on Broadway in 2022.

COST: $75 per ticket; MORE INFO

Monday, July 19; 10 p.m. PT

Thank God It’s Monday

The Echoplex

1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park

Both the Echo and Echoplex reopened last week, and Monday dance nights return. Vibe to the sounds of Burnaboy, Lil Baby and Summer Walker. Ages 21+.

COST: $10; MORE INFO



Monday, July 19 - Friday, Sept. 24

Three Structures Touching

18th Street Arts Center’s Propeller Gallery

3026 Airport Ave., Santa Monica

This exhibition of new works by artist Maj Hasager is born from her collaboration with the Quinn Research Center , an archive of Santa Monica's Black community in the early 20th century. Through film, sculpture and drawings, Hasager examines landmarks and places of cultural significance. Appointments are encouraged and masks must be worn at the museum.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Monday, July 19; 7:30 p.m.

Old

Aero Theatre

1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

Beyond Fest teams with American Cinematheque for a free screening of M. Night Shyamalan’s latest flick, Old. A family on a tropical holiday finds a secluded beach but after a few hours of relaxing, they begin to age rapidly. Their entire lives are about to be lived in a single day. Arrive early as seating is first-come, first-served.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

KCRW's Sound Bites explores the relationship between food and music. (Courtesy of KCRW)

Tuesday, July 20; 7 p.m. PT

Sound Bites: Part Four

Good Food’s Evan Kleiman and KCRW's Anne Litt discuss food and music with Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney, and chef/drummer Brooks Headley. He won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef for the NYC restaurant Del Posto, and in 2019 was a James Beard nominee for Best Chef: NYC for his vegetarian restaurant, Superiority Burger. The event takes place via Zoom.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Wednesday, July 21; 5 p.m. PT

Youspeak Radio Listening Project

The ONE Archives Foundation holds a virtual listening party for an audio project featuring six LGBTQ high school students each having a conversation with an LGBTQ trailblazer (Helen Zia, Phill Wilson, D’Lo, Bamby Salcedo, Roland Palencia and Karina Samala).

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Lin-Manuel Miranda of 'Siempre, Luis' attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 2 on January 25, 2020, in Park City, Utah. (RICH POLK/Getty Images for IMDb / Getty Images North America)

Wednesday, July 21; 6 p.m. PT

An Evening with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegría Hudes & Jeremy McCarter

Live Talks Los Angeles presents a virtual program with Miranda, the award-winning composer, lyricist, performer and creator of Hamilton. He’ll discuss his new book, In the Heights: Finding Home, written with Hudes and McCarter. Learn about the origin of In the Heights and its unlikely journey to Broadway and the movie screen.

COST: $53 and includes a copy of the book; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 22 - Saturday, July 24; noon - 7 p.m.

That’s Cool! Try & Buy Mart

1306 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice

The pop-up market features freebies from Parks Project, joints from Dad Grass and vendors selling custom hats, home goods, CBD beverages and apparel. Additional food vendors are scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 22; 5 p.m. PT

#BlackLivesMatter Co-Creator Alicia Garza

The California Endowment welcomes Garza for a virtual discussion about movement-building and activism, especially for Black communities and women. She’ll share behind-the-scenes stories about the creation of the Black Lives Matter Global Network and her success in building intersectional partnerships for the National Domestic Workers Alliance.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

Thursday, July 22 - Sunday, Dec. 19

Sadie Barnette: Legacy & Legend

Benton Museum Of Art

Pomona College

120 W. Bonita Ave., Claremont

This ambitious exhibition focuses on the recent works of the California artist, bringing together drawings, installations and photographs that explore “intimate family narratives within global discourses on race and power.” Pitzer College Art Galleries will open the second part of this two-venue presentation of Barnette’s works on Aug. 31.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The UCLA FIlm & Television Archive presents a one-time live screening of the Italian film, 'Anna’s Sin (Il peccato di Anna).' (Courtesy of the UCLA Film & Television Archive)

Thursday, July 22; 4 p.m.

Anna’s Sin (Il peccato di Anna)

The UCLA Film & Television Archive presents a one-time live screening of the film, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Othello set in Rome in the early 1950s. The Italian film presents an interracial relationship on screen, during the time of the U.S. civil rights movement, Pan-Africanism and anti-colonial struggles around the world. There’s a post-screening conversation with UCLA professor Shelleen Greene and researcher Melanie Masterton Sherazi, Ph.D.

COST: FREE with RSVP; MORE INFO

The Actors' Gang Theatre presents the world premiere of the play 'We Live On.' (Artwork by Lincoln Agnew)

Thursday, July 22 - Saturday, Sept. 4

We Live On

The Actors’ Gang presents the world premiere of a play that’s based on Studs Terkel’s book Hard Times. Directed by Tim Robbins, the live virtual production is performed in three parts and features 30 accounts of living through the Great Depression, including stories from Dolores Huerta, Dorothy Day and Cesar Chavez. Their words of survival have a direct correlation to the challenges faced during the COVID pandemic. Each part includes 10 stories and stands alone as a complete experience.

COST: Pay-what-you-can; MORE INFO



Thursday, July 22; 6 p.m.

Queen Nation

Irvine Regional Park

1 Irvine Park Rd., Orange

OC Parks continues its summer concert series with live music by the Queen cover band.

COST: FREE; MORE INFO

Ongoing

Largo Reopens

366 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove

The intimate venue recently reopened, featuring top names in comedy and music. This week’s schedule includes Nicole Byer, Patton Oswalt, Nick Kroll, Judd Apatow, Rob Heubel and Paul Scheer.

COST: Varies; MORE INFO

TV/Streaming Pick

Schmigadoon!

This six-episode send-up of musicals (e.g. Brigadoon, Oklahoma!) stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a struggling couple who go on a backpacking trip. They stumble upon a village where residents act like they’re in a 1940s studio musical, and the couple can’t leave until they find true love. Created by the writers of Despicable Me (Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio) and produced by SNL’s Lorne Michaels, the cast includes Fred Armisen, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ariana DeBose. Schmigadoon’s first two episodes are available now on Apple TV+. The rest of the season will be released weekly on Fridays.

Dine and Drink Deals

Here's the 411 on restaurant happenings in SoCal:

Chicago restaurant Girl and the Goat hits the West Coast with a new location that just opened in the Arts District. Expect chef Stephanie Izard's signature mix of global and local flavors. While the menu wasn't posted (as of this writing), the restaurant's IG teased with a delectable shrimp and crisp greens salad with avocados, strawberries, pickled veggies, quinoa crunch and drizzled in a limey-herby dressing.

hits the West Coast with a new location that just opened in the Arts District. Expect chef Stephanie Izard's signature mix of global and local flavors. While the menu wasn't posted (as of this writing), the restaurant's IG teased with a delectable shrimp and crisp greens salad with avocados, strawberries, pickled veggies, quinoa crunch and drizzled in a limey-herby dressing. Also in the Arts District, a new weekly vegan marketplace just opened. Held every Thursday, 4 - 10 p.m. until Aug. 12, the Vegan Depot ( 411 S. Hewitt St.) brings together 45 plant-based businesses along with adult beverages and live music. Free admission.

South Korea’s famed fried chicken chain Mom’s Touch is now open in Gardena (with two other stores scheduled to open soon in Long Beach and the City of Industry). The menu has only a few items, including three chicken sandwiches — with Cajun seasoning adjusted to your preferred spice level — as well as wings, chicken tenders and sides.

(with two other stores scheduled to open soon in Long Beach and the City of Industry). The menu has only a few items, including three chicken sandwiches — with Cajun seasoning adjusted to your preferred spice level — as well as wings, chicken tenders and sides. Bread Head is a new Beverly Hills sandwich pop-up started by two former Trois Mec chefs. Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder are offering a seasonal sammie, Think Wagyu roast beef, fried pork, Muffalettas and glazed donut sandwiches. (h/t LAT )

is a new Beverly Hills sandwich pop-up started by two former Trois Mec chefs. Alex Williams and Jordan Snyder are offering a seasonal sammie, Think Wagyu roast beef, fried pork, Muffalettas and glazed donut sandwiches. (h/t ) Local burger chain HiHo Cheeseburger , famous for its grass-fed wagyu beef burgers, recently soft-opened a Marina del Rey outpost (4625 Admiralty Way, #109). The other locations are in Mid-Wilshire and Santa Monica.

, famous for its grass-fed wagyu beef burgers, recently soft-opened a Marina del Rey outpost (4625 Admiralty Way, #109). The other locations are in Mid-Wilshire and Santa Monica. Employees Only in West Hollywood welcomes guests back to its indoor bar and dining room, offering an updated menu that features new items from chef Josh Buckwald (Rossoblu, Orso Pasta).

in West Hollywood welcomes guests back to its indoor bar and dining room, offering an updated menu that features new items from chef Josh Buckwald (Rossoblu, Orso Pasta). A heads up from Westside gastronomist Toddrickallen who ventured into the Valley and found that Yang’s Braised Chicken Rice is coming to Sherman Oaks. The single-item menu chain, which started in Ji Nan, Shandong Province in China, has more than 6,000 locations. Other SoCal locations are coming soon to Fairfax, Culver City, Arcadia and Valencia.

who ventured into the Valley and found that is coming to Sherman Oaks. The single-item menu chain, which started in Ji Nan, Shandong Province in China, has more than 6,000 locations. Other SoCal locations are coming soon to Fairfax, Culver City, Arcadia and Valencia. The James Beard Foundation’s Taste America Los Angeles event takes place Tuesday at Hinoki & the Bird in Century City. Chef Brandon Kida creates a three-course menu of short rib sambal, whitefish crudo and Japanese cotton cheesecake. The beverage pairings feature come from Pali Wine Co. and Rabbit Hole Spirits. Tickets start at $250 per pair. Individual tickets are not for sale.