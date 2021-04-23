LA Armenians Wait For Biden To Recognize Killings As Genocide

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Saturday marks the annual commemoration of the Ottoman Empire's killing of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians more than a century ago. L.A.'s Armenian community — the largest outside Armenia — is eagerly awaiting confirmation of widespread reports that President Biden will formally declare that what happened was genocide.

Thirty countries have made that declaration, but the U.S., sensitive about upsetting relations with NATO ally Turkey, has always resisted it. Turkey, the successor to the Ottoman Empire, fervently denies it was genocide.

Formal recognition of the genocide by a U.S. president would be meaningful, said Alex Galitsky of the Armenian National Committee of America's Western Region:

"It's made all the more important for us today by the fact that many of the challenges that the Armenian people faced 106 years ago continue to this day. We saw that when Turkey supported Azerbaijan's assault and invasion on the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh. And since then we've seen horrific human rights abuses be perpetrated against the Armenian people."

Biden pledged to officially recognize the killings as genocide while he campaigned last year. The House and Senate voted for formal recognition in 2019.

Several events to commemorate the genocide are scheduled in L.A. on Saturday, including a 10 am march and rally that steps off from Armenian Genocide Memorial Square at Hollywood Blvd. and Western Ave. in Hollywood, and a noon protest outside the Turkish consulate. There will also be a religious ceremony at the Montebello Armenian Genocide Monument at 10 a.m.

