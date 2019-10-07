Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Are LA's Anti-Gridlock Zones Being Enforced? Also What Are They

By  Jessica P. Ogilvie
Published Oct 7, 2019 11:30 AM
5d97f239c92b3500089d1a55-eight.jpg
An anti-gridlock zone sign in Los Angeles. (Stock photo by Tony Webster/Flickr Creative Commons)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

L.A. is notorious for its myriad parking signs, which at times come stacked like a column of cryptographs.

In some areas, those signs include anti-gridlock notifications.

They're perched on the top, they're fire-engine red, they're written in all caps, and they are meant to prevent drivers from parking or stopping in the designated area during rush hour.

In times gone by, Los Angeles city officials cracked down on the enforcement of anti-gridlock zones. But at least one LAist reader wonders if that's still the case.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

"Are anti-gridlock zones still being enforced?" wrote reader Greg Hayden. "I regularly drive Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and the parking lane is regularly blocked with parked cars, dumpsters, and trucks with their emergency flashers on."

The short answer is, yes -- they are still being enforced.

"[Anti-gridlock] zone restrictions are designed to alleviate heavy traffic by turning parking lanes into driving lanes during commute hours," Nora Frost, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Department of Transportation told us. And "LADOT's parking enforcement regularly patrols Anti-Gridlock Zones."

Frost told us in an email that traffic officers who monitor all parking enforcement, including anti-gridlock zones, are on the job "24/7."

Anyone caught violating the anti-gridlock directives is subject to a $163 citation, she said.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Frost didn't elaborate on why the area around Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood might seem to be unmonitored at times. But should the need arise, you can always serve as your own parking enforcement, and dial up the city with information about a potential violation by calling 3-1-1 or downloading the MyLA311 app.

We Love To Answer Your Questions

Related Stories