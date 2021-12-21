Airbnb Cracks Down On New Year’s Eve Party Reservations

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Airbnb has put in place measures to prevent unauthorized parties over New Year’s Eve for customers with a negative rating.

There's been a ban on parties with over 16 guests since last year, but New Year's Eve is especially popular for using the vacation rental platform for one night ragers — much to the dismay of the property owners and their neighbors.

Here are the measures AirBnB has in place to protect their rentals and minimize neighborhood disruption:

If you do NOT have a good record as an Airbnb renter…



You're locked out from reserving a whole house for a single night on Dec. 31.

You’re locked out from reserving three night whole house rentals over the new year made either at the last minute, or made locally.

Guests who have a history of positive reviews on Airbnb will not be subject to these restrictions.

According to Airbnb, about 243,000 guests around the world encountered these restrictions during booking attempts ahead of New Year's Eve in 2020.

This is not the first time Airbnb has put restrictions on rentals.

The same restrictions applied in the U.S. and Canada over July 4 and Halloween in 2021.

Airbnb also banned “party houses” in 2019 following a fatal shooting during a large Halloween party at a rental in California. Five people died in the shooting and more than 100 people were in the house at the time.

At the moment, there are no new policies amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.