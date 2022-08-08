Actor Roger E. Mosley Dies At 83

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Stories like these are only possible with your help!

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Actor Roger E. Mosley has passed away at the age of 83.

Best known for his role on Magnum PI, in which he played helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin, Mosley also appeared on Night Court, The Rockford Files and many other television shows. He shared the big screen with Burt Reynolds in Semi-Tough (1977) and with Denzel Washington and Bob Hoskins in Heart Condition (1990).

Recently, Mosley coached track and field at Monrovia High School.

Mosley was born and raised in Watts. In a 1985 interview with Entertainment Tonight, he reflected on his success.

Mosley’s death was confirmed by his daughter on Facebook on Sunday. Ch-a Mosley said her father passed away from injuries sustained in a recent car accident.

“Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your “coach Mosley” your “TC” from Magnum P.I., passed away,” wrote Ch-a Mosley. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all.”

According to a post dated Aug. 5 written by Ch-a, Mosley was involved in the accident the prior week, and was left paralyzed from the shoulders down. At that time, she said he was “in a critical condition but fighting hard.”