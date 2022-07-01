A Year After Fireworks Explosion In South LA 'Nothing Is Going To Be Normal Again'

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Natalie Quintanilla remembers everything.

Last year she was living on 27th street in South L.A. in an apartment with three of her kids.

On the evening of June 30th, she heard a bit of a commotion. “So I wake up. I open the curtains and I'm like, what is going on. I see like four or five officers, cops,” Quintanilla said.

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department told her they found a bunch of fireworks in one of her neighbor’s homes and that a bomb squad would detonate them on the street in a special containment vehicle.

“They told us there was going to be a loud noise…not to get scared,” she says. “They just told us we're going to hear a big ol' bang, boom.”

The police told Quintanilla to evacuate so she told her kids they had five minutes to get their shoes on. They went shopping and ate some Chinese food. Then her family went to the lavanderia on her block to wait it out with her neighbors.

Then, says Quintanilla: “I just seen, like, a big wave of fire of orange. It was something out of a movie.”

The denotation went terribly wrong. The fireworks tore through the containment vehicle, flipped a nearby car and broke the glass in the lavanderia. The explosion injured 17 people and damaged several homes in the neighborhood, displacing roughly 80 people. Some of the people affected still haven’t been able to move back, and are living in hotels.

Instead of making it easier for us, they’re making it harder for us. — Natalie Quintanilla

Quintanilla had to stay in a hotel with her kids last year because the windows of her apartment were blown out. The LAPD admitted their responsibility for the accident , but she says getting help from the city was a full time job. She had to negotiate for everything.

“Instead of making it easier for us, they’re making it harder for us,” she says about that time last year.

The negotiation paid off, though. She received $10,000 and several months of housing at the Level, a luxury hotel in downtown. Then in December, Councilmember Curren Price’s office helped her move into an apartment a block from her old place.

Quintanilla says some of her neighbors didn’t feel good about taking money from the city. But some other residents don’t think they got enough help, and are suing.

Jose Becerra’s house was located right outside of the blast. He lost hearing in his right ear, and some of his family members had to get stitches where they were cut by glass.

“Nothing is going to be normal again,” he says.

Becerra and 21 other victims are being represented by the same law firm. He wants to be compensated for his medical expenses and damage to his cars. Most of all, though, he wants to move back into his house, which is still being repaired by the city.

“You say, they're gonna do this, like in three months, it's almost one year,” he says. “You are fixing the house only. So we have the hope in the next two months, the house is gonna be ready. So I want to the city to be more human with us. It's really hard.”

We called up Councilmember Curren Price’s office and ask about this. The office reps say Becerra’s house should be ready by the end of July.

A house being fixed up after a botched fireworks detonation destroyed property in a South LA neighborhood. (Brian De Los Santos /LAist) A home on 27th Street in South LA a year after a botched detonation of fireworks blew out windows in many homes (Caroline Champlin/LAist)

We went back to 27th Street this week to see how things look. It’s mostly a Latino neighborhood. There’s a Mexican meat market on one corner and a torta truck that sets up behind it.

Parts of the block look totally normal. But other part are like a different neighborhood. A lot of the houses are vacant with boarded up windows. It’s quiet, but people still live here. We met up with one man in his driveway. His name is Jose Guerrero.

In Spanish, he told us that his house was damaged and he was grateful for the funds and resources he received to get it fixed.

He said he was also grateful we were there to tell the story. He says he hasn’t seen the media stop by in a while. He told us “Thank you.”