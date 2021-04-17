A Hiker Was Rescued With The Help From Twitter. He Could Owe A $10,000 Fine

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

A hiker rescued this week from the Angeles National Forest with the help of a photograph and a Twitter user now might be in trouble with the feds.

The hiker texted a photo to a friend from a mountain ledge. A Twitter user saw the picture, and figured out his coordinates, near Triplet Rocks.

Problem is, that's deep inside the Bobcat Fire burn scar. That area of the forest is closed to the public because of extra dangers from falling rocks and damaged trees. Plus, a lot of trail markers were burned so it's easier to get lost.

Are You an Avid Hiker in the Mt. Waterman Area? #LASD SAR Teams need help locating a #missing hiker. He sent this picture to a friend. His car was found near Buckhorn Campground/Trailhead. Call us if you recognize the area pictured below 818-248-3464. https://t.co/Xi0VL6Mxfi pic.twitter.com/1lUMrgj4y9 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) April 13, 2021

The U.S. Forest Service is investigating. Entering a fire closure zone is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

