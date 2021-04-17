Support for LAist comes from
A Hiker Was Rescued With The Help From Twitter. He Could Owe A $10,000 Fine

By  Megan Nguyen
Published Apr 17, 2021 4:30 PM
The Angeles National Forest in the San Gabriel Mountains.
(U.S. Department of Agriculture/Flickr Creative Commons )
A hiker rescued this week from the Angeles National Forest with the help of a photograph and a Twitter user now might be in trouble with the feds.

The hiker texted a photo to a friend from a mountain ledge. A Twitter user saw the picture, and figured out his coordinates, near Triplet Rocks.

Problem is, that's deep inside the Bobcat Fire burn scar. That area of the forest is closed to the public because of extra dangers from falling rocks and damaged trees. Plus, a lot of trail markers were burned so it's easier to get lost.

The U.S. Forest Service is investigating. Entering a fire closure zone is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $10,000 fine.