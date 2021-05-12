Support for LAist comes from
You May Qualify To Get $50 Off Your Internet Bill With This Program

By  Olivia Richard
Published May 12, 2021 3:38 PM
Image of a person using a laptop outside on the grass.
A government program is providing money to families that need assistance in getting, or maintaining, their internet connection.
(Paul Michael Hughes
/
Shutterstock)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it's not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

A new government program could save families $50 a month on their internet bill.

The program, operated by the Federal Communications Commission, is aimed at helping households afford internet service during the pandemic. It will provide eligible households a discount of up to $50 a month for broadband service, or $75 for households on tribal land.

Funding for the Emergency Broadband Benefit comes from $3.2 billion set aside by the federal government to provide monthly discounts for low-income households. It will continue until funding runs out, or for six months after the government declares the pandemic over — whichever comes sooner.

Applications for the program are being accepted online as of today. AT&T, Verizon, Charter, Comcast, T-Mobile and others have pledged support for the program.

Applicants are eligible whether they have existing service or if they sign up for new service.

