You May Qualify To Get $50 Off Your Internet Bill With This Program

A new government program could save families $50 a month on their internet bill.

The program, operated by the Federal Communications Commission , is aimed at helping households afford internet service during the pandemic. It will provide eligible households a discount of up to $50 a month for broadband service, or $75 for households on tribal land.

Funding for the Emergency Broadband Benefit comes from $3.2 billion set aside by the federal government to provide monthly discounts for low-income households. It will continue until funding runs out, or for six months after the government declares the pandemic over — whichever comes sooner.

Applications for the program are being accepted online as of today. AT&T, Verizon, Charter, Comcast, T-Mobile and others have pledged support for the program.

Applicants are eligible whether they have existing service or if they sign up for new service.