Why Monterey Park Community Holds A Special Place In LA's Asian Community And Far Beyond

For millions across the Asian American and Asian diaspora, the Lunar New Year is supposed to be a time of joyous beginnings, good fortune and honoring loved ones both who have left this earth and those who are still with us.

On Saturday night, right after a large Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park ended for the evening, those celebrations of life came to a sharp halt.



A Community In Trauma

A makeshift memorial near the scene of a deadly shooting in Monterey Park. (Eric Thayer / Getty Images)

The Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park is a place where many older Chinese immigrants find joy in learning how to cha-cha and rumba. On Saturday night, that came to an abrupt stop as a gunman walked inside shortly before 10:30 p.m. By the time he stopped shooting, he'd killed 10 people and injured 10 more.

A little more than 12 hours later, authorities said the man, identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, died by his own hand as police in Torrance closed in on his white cargo van.

He was 30 miles away from the ballroom.

Our LAist team has been on the groundcovering the latest news from this mass shooting.

Authorities said Sunday it could have been worse. The gunman is believed to be the same man who — just a short time after the fatal attack — had a gun wrestled from him at a nearby dance studio in Alhambra.

There's a lot we still don't know about the gunman's motivation, how he was tracked down, and more. The investigation is still underway.

We do know, the location in Monterey Park has reverberated thought Asian and Asian American circles. Here's why:



A Hub For New Immigrants

This traumatic event occurred in a tight-knit, predominantly Asian community that has not seen this level of violence before.

Our colleague Josie Huang reported from the community on Sunday. She told us:

“You know, [Monterey Park] is special place for a lot of people, a lot of Asian Americans, not only in the San Gabriel Valley, but across Los Angeles where people will, you know, travel through L.A. traffic just to come to the SGV, oftentimes to Monterey Park."





“Monterey Park is food. It's family, it's community. And it's just, it's just very heartbreaking to see this community shaken up by yet another act of gun violence.”

The First Suburban Chinatown

Miss Monterey Park waves to the crowd from above a parade float sponsored by Far East National Bank. This is the Chinese New Year parade in San Gabriel Valley, 1992. (Steve Gold / L.A. Public Library archives)

Yong Chen, a history professor at UC Irvine told us Monterey Park grew before and after World War II due to an influx of Japanese farmers who returned from concentration camps where West Coast Japanese Americans and Japanese immigrants were incarcerated.

Then, following the 1965 Immigration Act, Taiwanese immigrants started to arrive in Monterey Park.

“It was the first suburban Chinatown,” Chen said.

And that was no accident. Chen said that starting in the 1970s, Monterey Park was marketed as the “Asian or Asian American Beverly Hills in newspapers in Taiwan and Hong Kong. That turned out to be very successful at attracting a large number of new immigrants to Monterey Park."



Known As Little Taipei

For a long time, Monterey Park had the nickname Little Taipei, reflecting the largely Taiwanese population.

Chen said that's because: “Until the end of 1970s, no immigrants came from Mainland China. Most Chinese immigrants that arrived in the U.S. came from Taiwan."

“When they came over to Monterey Park, they established small businesses and opened restaurants," he explained, noting there's a reason the area became known for several Chinese cuisines.

"Many of those immigrants, either themselves or their parents, had gone to Taiwan in 1949 after the Nationalist Party was defeated by the communists," Chen said, "so the food culture they brought to the U.S. was not simply Taiwanese but Szechuan and Hunan food, and other regional Chinese cuisines.”



'A Welcoming And Tolerant Place'

The city has been a hub for new immigrants to the L.A. area for decades and that continues to be the case.

According to the most recent census estimates, currently about 60,000 people call Monterey Park home. Of those, 65% are Asian. A little more than half of the city's residence were born outside of the United States.

While Chen notes that historically, there has always been “anti-Asian sentiments and moments” he said Monterey Park has been a “welcoming and tolerant place.”

The impact of the shooting, he said, will be felt in the community for a long time.

For more insight, listen to the entire How to LA episode here.



The Latest On The Shooting

Update A mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park late in the evening on Saturday, Jan. 21, left 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, some critically.

What we know so far:



Five of those killed were male and five were female The gunman has been identified as Huu Can Tran, 72, who authorities said died by suicide as police approached his cargo van in Torrance late Sunday morning L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna praised the "brave community members" who "jumped into action at a nearby Alhambra dance hall shortly after the fatal attack. They were able to wrestle a a semi-automatic assault pistol with an extended large capacity magazine attached to it away from the man.



As we report on that shooting, we are also resurfacing resources and previous reporting that can help people understand the context and get help, if needed.

Read our live coverage: Mass Shooting In Monterey Park Leaves 10 Dead, 10 Wounded. What We Know So Far

