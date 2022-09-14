What You Need To Know Today: California Ed Grants, End of COVID-Era Eviction Protections, LA’s History of Hiking

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Good morning, L.A. It’s Wednesday, September 14.

Today in How to LA: California grants to train you for a better job, COVID-era eviction protections end, the history of L.A.’s “Great Hiking Era.”

You would be surprised to learn about all of the various jobs I’ve had by 30. I’ve been a waitress, a grocery store cashier, a tutor, an AmeriCorps VISTA, a teacher, and of course, a journalist. As you can imagine, all of these jobs made me tougher than a ton of bricks.

At every stage of the game, I had a plan to move up, gain more skills to make more money and have a better quality of life. This desire was shared by many during the COVID-19 pandemic. People either lost jobs or held on to positions they didn’t love because employment was scarce. But now, with a better job market and pent up demand, people want something more...something different. We’ve all seen the terms “The Great Resignation” and “Quiet Quitting” arise from this life-upending pandemic.

Well, the state of California has something for those who need a change. My colleague Jill Replogle reports on the Golden State Education and Training Grant , a $2,500 financial gift designed for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and are searching for an even better career. It can be used for training programs at a community college, or to help pay school-related expenses.

Take Diana McLaughlin, a working mother and student at American River College in Sacramento. She lost her job as an accounts receivable specialist during the pandemic. Now she is pursuing a B.A. in accounting and used her Golden State Education and Training Grant to pay for books and other school supplies.

"Instead of being at more like a middle or entry-level,” she said, “it'll help bump me up to where possibly I could be a manager or a controller in the future, because that's what I've always wanted to be, a controller."

Are you now wondering if you qualify? Check out Jill’s story here .

COVID-19 tenant protections are coming to an end. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a plan to eliminate them at the end of the year.

at the end of the year. School districts across California are worried about a loss of funding because of glitches to the state’s K-12 data management system. That system, known as CALPADS, holds the demographic information of six million public school students, including info on who is high-need. If that info is not accurate, it could affect the amount of money a district receives.

to the state’s K-12 data management system. That system, known as CALPADS, holds the demographic information of six million public school students, including info on who is high-need. If that info is not accurate, it could affect the amount of money a district receives. The L.A. County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a ban on the sale of large caliber handguns and ammunition in unincorporated parts of the county.

of of the county. Did you know that a third of Pakistan is underwater? There is a way that you can help as an Angeleno other than just giving money. Julia Barajas reports that you could reduce your carbon footprint.

By now, I'm sure you've heard of the term 'quiet quitting' — which has come to mean doing the bare minimum at your job and saying no to the hustle mentality. Everyone from Arianna Huffington to Kevin O' Leary has an opinion about it. The truth is, there's more behind the popular pandemic-bred phrase and why people are engaging in this behavior nearly three years into the pandemic.

Everyone from Arianna Huffington to Kevin O’ Leary has an opinion about it. The truth is, behind the popular pandemic-bred phrase and why people are engaging in this behavior nearly three years into the pandemic. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has put forth a bill that would apply federal law to the issue of abortion. The legislation would ban abortion at 15 weeks but, so far, it has little Republican support.

Wait! One More Thing...LA's History of Hiking

William Conrady, 80, and Bruce Hubbard keep pace on a monthly guided hike through Griffith Park on March 3, 1978. (Pam Kleinburg/Herald Examiner Collection/Los Angeles Public Library Collection)

If there’s one thing outsiders know about Angelenos, it’s that we love to hike. From popular hiking destinations like Runyon Canyon to lesser known spots like Sycamore Canyon Trail , Southern California has a wealth of places to explore.

But did you know that L.A.’s trails used to be packed with thousands of hikers every weekend? The 1880s to the 1930s was known as the “Great Hiking Era” in L.A.

As far back as the late 1800s, doctors encouraged people to get out and explore the great outdoors among the wildlife, trees and mountains to provide a greater, renewed sense of mental health and wealth.

Doctors even suggested women walk three to five miles a day back in 1893…in a long dress and corset (can you imagine?)

Back in the day, people WALKED A LOT. Sometimes starting at 11 p.m. and hiking until sunrise.

But not everyone felt welcomed. Remember that this was a time when Black people all across the nation, including Southern California, were restricted - and often banned - from using beaches and swimming pools.

Even though So Cal’s trails and parks were technically open to all, Black people often faced prejudice and discrimination while hiking, according to historian Alison Rose Jefferson , author of Living the California Dream, African American Leisure Sites during the Jim Crow Era .

Writer Hadley Meares has more about all this history in LAist. Check it out her article here.