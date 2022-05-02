We’re Traveling More In California, But Numbers Are Still Not At Pre-Pandemic Levels

Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you.

Travel in California is recovering as we emerge from pandemic shutdowns.

According to a new report from Visit California, which works to promote tourism in the state, travel-based tax revenue grew by almost 25% last year, but international travel restrictions and people traveling less for work are still having an impact.

Here’s some of its findings:

Travel-related spending in the state increased to $100 billion, a jump of 46% from 2020 to 2021

22 million people arrived in California on domestic flights, up from 14 million, a 57% increase.

Compared to the peak of 2019, travel-related spending was still down 30.9 percent in 2021.

Travel-related spending led to more than 900,000 jobs statewide.

The numbers are based on ‘statewide visitor trips’, defined as an overnight stay away from home, or travel more than 50 miles one way on a non-routine trip.