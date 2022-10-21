Calls For Resignations Continue As LA City Council Meets Virtually

You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community.

Topline:

The City Council met virtually again on Friday amid the fallout from the racist recordings that emerged last week.

The latest

1:25 p.m: Protestors and residents called again on Friday for the meeting to be cancelled while Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo remain in office. In response, Councilmember Mike Bonin, said the business of Los Angeles must go on as the city has important items to address, such as assisting residents who have urgent housing needs: "I refuse to give them the power to determine whether or not this council meets. I refuse to give them the power to say that we can’t do things to help the people of Los Angeles." The meeting ended at about 12:30 p.m.



Council President Pro Tem Mitch O'Farrell and Paul Krekorian, the new council president, introduced a motion to nominate Councilmember Curren Price as the new President Pro Tem. The motion will require a council vote before it goes into effect.



12:22 p.m: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to protestors gathered outside of Krekorian's house in Toluca Lake on Friday morning. LAPD told LAist they received a call at 10:46 a.m. and that "there is a group of individuals at the location. No further information at this time, as it is ongoing."

The backstory

It’s the first time the council is meeting after Councilmember Kevin de León announced he will not resign. Public backlash erupted after a secret recording of a meeting between former council president Nury Martinez, Councilmember Gil Cedillo, De León and labor leader Ron Herrera surfaced earlier this month. Racist and demeaning language was used to describe a fellow councilmember’s child, who is Black, as well as immigrant Mexican communities. Other homophobic remarks, and comments targeting Armenians and the Jewish community, were also made.

Councilmembers, including Krekorian, and many others have called on De León and Cedillo to resign. Martinez and Herrera resigned from their positions last week.

What’s next

After passing two reform measures related to the scandal earlier this week, the council is expected to tackle run-of-the-mill items on its agenda today, like issues related to city leases and public safety.

What to watch for

De León and Cedillo have been absent from prior council meetings this week, and have been stripped of their committee duties as the council pressures them to resign. De León has asked Krekorian to be excused from council meetings to focus on rebuilding relationships and to take professional sensitivity training.

