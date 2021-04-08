Variants Loom As Vaccines Ramp Up In LA

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

It’s crunch time for Angelenos. Our COVID-19 cases have plateaued at a low level, allowing businesses to resume some indoor services with restrictions. The vaccine floodgates will open on April 15, when everyone 16-and-over can sign up for a free shot. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is hopeful.

“For the first time I booked a vacation for the summer … because I feel really confident that the situation will be so much better,” Ferrer said.

But the prospect of a summer filled with friends depends on a finicky thing -- human behavior.

As coronavirus cases rise in other parts of the country, LAist spoke with Ferrer about several topics, including how teenagers will get vaccinated and why she thinks masks will stick around.

