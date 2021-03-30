USC And UCLA Men’s Basketball Teams Advance To The Elite 8

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

The UCLA and USC men's basketball teams will play in the Elite Eight, taking each team one step closer to the NCAA Division I championships.

This marks the first time both teams have made it this far in the same tournament.

In an overtime upset on Sunday, the UCLA Bruins beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 88-78. The UCLA men's basketball program has a storied history, but they have not made it to the Elite Eight since 2008.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans’ 82-68 Sunday win over their Pac-12 rival, the University of Oregon Ducks, brings them to their first Elite Eight since 2001.

On Tuesday, UCLA faces the University of Michigan Wolverines and USC plays the Gonzaga University Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is favored to win the entire NCAA college basketball tournament.

