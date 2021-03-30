Support for LAist comes from
USC And UCLA Men’s Basketball Teams Advance To The Elite 8

By Megan Nguyen
Published Mar 30, 2021 3:19 PM
6063a4ee69a7c600091a0b33-eight.jpg
David Singleton #34 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates with Kenneth Nwuba #14 and Mac Etienne #12 after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The UCLA and USC men's basketball teams will play in the Elite Eight, taking each team one step closer to the NCAA Division I championships.

This marks the first time both teams have made it this far in the same tournament.

In an overtime upset on Sunday, the UCLA Bruins beat the University of Alabama Crimson Tide with a score of 88-78. The UCLA men's basketball program has a storied history, but they have not made it to the Elite Eight since 2008.

Meanwhile, the USC Trojans’ 82-68 Sunday win over their Pac-12 rival, the University of Oregon Ducks, brings them to their first Elite Eight since 2001.

On Tuesday, UCLA faces the University of Michigan Wolverines and USC plays the Gonzaga University Bulldogs.

Gonzaga is favored to win the entire NCAA college basketball tournament.

