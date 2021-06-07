Two People Arrested In Road Rage Shooting That Left 6-Year-Old Boy Dead

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

After a two-week search, a Costa Mesa couple has been arrested in connection with the road-rage shooting that killed six-year-old Aiden Leos while his mom was driving him to kindergarten.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 23, and Wynne Lee, 23, were taken into custody on Sunday at their Costa Mesa home. They are being held on $1 million bail. Both are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

"I do want to promise today: when Aiden was put below ground, that we will get justice for him," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. "We have to promise him that. It's so important for that little boy to have set an example for the rest of society on how we treat each other, and how we operate."

The shooting occurred on the morning of May 21 on the 55 Freeway in Orange. At approximately 8 a.m., Joanna Cloonan was driving northbound in a carpool lane on the 55. Aiden was strapped into a booster seat in the back. Cloonan said that as she tried to switch lanes to exit, a white VW Golf SportWagen cut her off. She gestured at the car then Aiden suddenly started screaming.

Investigators believe a gunshot was fired from Eriz and Lee's car, and it hit Aiden. A funeral for Aiden was held this past Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officials haven't revealed any details about how they identified Eriz and Lee in connection with the case. A reward for information on the case had had grown to more than $500,000 in recent weeks.