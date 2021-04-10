Three Young Children Found Dead In Reseda Apartment, Mother In Custody

Full transparency: Although we’ve experienced a huge growth in readership, not nearly enough of our readers have stepped up to support our non-profit model. Please take a moment right now during our spring member drive to keep LAist strong.

Los Angeles police say the sole suspect in the deaths of three young children in Reseda is their mother, Liliana Carrillo.

Carrillo was arrested on Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County.

UPDATE:



Liliana Carrillo has been taken into custody in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County. https://t.co/AhMdgVTG9d — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

LAPD previously said that the cause of death and a motive are unknown. Earlier reports suggested the children had been stabbed.

The children, whose bodies were recovered Saturday morning inside an apartment on the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, all appear to be under age 5, according to LAPD.

Today at about 9:30 AM, West Valley Patrol Officers responded to the 8000 block of Reseda Blvd for a radio call involving a possible death at one of the apartments. The officers went inside an apartment and discovered 3 children at scene. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

The cause of death has yet to be determined, as well as a motive. At this time we are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in this case, a female Hispanic 30 years old named Liliana Carrillo. pic.twitter.com/cbwPSuldvh — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 10, 2021

According to the Associated Press, authorities received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she "got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area...abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle." She was arrested about 100 miles north of Bakersfield.

Police say the children's grandmother reported the deaths.

This story was last updated at 6:10 p.m.