News

Three Young Children Found Dead In Reseda Apartment, Mother In Custody

By Josie Huang
Published Apr 10, 2021 1:15 PM
6072013b61a57b000a817d47-eight.jpg
Police responded to a call on the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard and discovered the bodies of three children. (Screenshot from Google maps)
Los Angeles police say the sole suspect in the deaths of three young children in Reseda is their mother, Liliana Carrillo.

Carrillo was arrested on Saturday in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County.

LAPD previously said that the cause of death and a motive are unknown. Earlier reports suggested the children had been stabbed.

The children, whose bodies were recovered Saturday morning inside an apartment on the 8000 block of Reseda Boulevard, all appear to be under age 5, according to LAPD.

According to the Associated Press, authorities received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she "got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area...abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle." She was arrested about 100 miles north of Bakersfield.

Police say the children's grandmother reported the deaths.

This story was last updated at 6:10 p.m.