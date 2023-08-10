Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
We Explain L.A.
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio, a member-supported public media network. For the latest national news from NPR and our live radio broadcast, visit LAist.com/radio

Keep up with our local independent news

The Top 5 newsletter catches you up with LA’s top 5 stories in just 3 minutes.
Donate

Share This
News

The Last Hollywood Writers’ Strike Lasted 100 Days. This One May Last Much Longer

By Victoria Ivie
Published Aug 9, 2023 6:15 PM
A person with light skin is wearing dark sunglasses and a black cap with circles taped up top like Mickey Mouse ears. The circles are white with one word printed on each, "Fair" and "Contract." The front of the cap reads "WGA Captain" and the person is holding a sign and is in the midst of other people holding signs that read "Writers Guild" and "On Strike!"
Writers Guild of America members and supporters picket in front of Walt Disney Studios on the first day of the writers strike on May 2, 2023 in Burbank, California.
(Brian Feinzimer
/
for LAist)
Support your source for local news!
The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

A hundred days into the Hollywood film and television writers’ strike, negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and major Hollywood studios remain stalled, with no resolution in sight.

For those on strike, the hundred-day mark is especially significant: It took that many days to resolve the previous writers’ strike that began in late 2007. Some of those striking now were on the picket lines 15 years ago — and for similar reasons.

Then versus now

Back in 2007, film and TV writers demanded fair pay as streaming services, then referred to as “new media,” first began to enter the picture.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
The Brief

TV producer and writer Walton Dornisch was a newly single dad when he went on strike in 2007. He remembers how relieved he was to get back to work and start earning again.

“It was a great relief, because I wanted to get my son to a point where he would be successful in life," Dornisch said, “and get back to Hollywood as quickly as possible, because I grew up in the business…the business is all I ever knew.”

Dornisch has been a WGA member since 1992 and is participating in the current strike.

This time, the Writers Guild of America is once more seeking better pay, along with protection against the use of artificial intelligence. Last month the writers were joined by actors seeking the same when SAG-AFTRA entered the strike.

‘This one feels a little more scary’

Dornisch said he feels even more passionate about this strike and what the writers are pushing for.

“The residual checks I see are pennies for a country. I mean, it's insane,” Dornisch said. “[What] is going on right now with the Writers Guild and SAG, it's critical for the future of labor in this country.”

He said he’s prepared for the long haul. But veterans of the 2007 strike also say it’s disheartening that 100 days in, no agreement has been reached yet with the studios.

Cynthia Kershaw, an art department coordinator and SAG-AFTRA member, was also involved in the 2007 strike.

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

“This one feels a little more scary,” Kershaw said. “This one feels like it's gonna go on until January.”

Kershaw has been working in the industry for two decades and is worried about her financial future; she plans to retire seven years from now. She said she's contemplating a career change.

"I have to decide if it's worth it having this on-again, off-again work for seven years,” Kershaw said.

What questions do you have about Southern California?

Most Read
Best of LAist