Cutbacks And Career Changes: You Told Us How The Hollywood Strikes Are Affecting You

Ninety-three days into the Writer’s Guild strike and 20 days into the Screen Actors Guild strike, the entertainment industry in Los Angeles has ground to a halt.

There was already a slowdown in production before the work stoppage, and cumulatively we know it’s hit many of you hard — both those in the industry, and those adjacent to it.

We wanted to learn more about how you’ve been affected, so we’ve been asking you to share your experiences . We’ve heard from nearly 100 of you. These are some of your stories.

How you’re getting by

The strikes are having a spectrum of effects on people’s personal lives. Some of you told us you’d completely lost your jobs, while others said they’re scraping by with just a few projects.

Chris Riddle, an assistant director, told LAist that he’s had to cut back on spending. And to bring in some money, he’s taking on smaller independent projects and using unemployment benefits.

“The rates are much lower, but it's better than not working.” Riddle said.

And that work is slim. According to FilmLA , the nonprofit organization in charge of tracking and permitting shoots in Greater L.A., permit counts are down nearly 55% for feature films and TV compared to this time last year. SAG-AFTRA is granting waivers to certain productions that sign an interim agreement — more than 120 projects have been approved so far.

“A lot of artists are still creating,” Riddle said. “I think it's important to show that filmmakers don't need the studios’ permission to make films.”

Chris Riddle spoke about how his life working in film is affected by the Hollywood strikes. (Ashley Balderrama / for LAist) Susanna Boney spoke about how her life working in film is affected by the Hollywood strikes. (Ashley Balderrama / for LAist)

Turning to different gigs

But many of you told us that you’re reconsidering whether you’ll stay in the industry.

Affected By The WGA/SAG Strikes? Where To Get Help Most financial support funds are focused on helping with urgent basic needs, like groceries and rent. If you can cover your costs for a few months, most organizers ask that you hold off on applying.

Entertainment Community Fund

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program

Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF)

Find more aid, including discounts and help with food, here.

Susanna Boney, an IATSE crew member who’s worked in art and set departments, said she’s excited to see union members fighting but that her financial situation is “a little dicey.” Her unemployment amount is small, so Boney’s switching gears to a gig she had 15 years ago.

“I'm actually getting recertified as a lifeguard right now, so you will be seeing me on the pool deck and on the picket lines,” she said. “I know that I have a plan and I am okay right now, but a lot of my IATSE kinfolk are not doing OK.”

A lot of members she knows aren’t making ends meet, and their situation is getting tougher since the discounts and grocery freebies are geared toward SAG and WGA members.

Catherine McCabe has worked in the TV and film industry for over 20 years, but she has been out of work since the Hollywood strikes began. (Ashley Balderrama / for LAist) Cynthia Kershaw is a long-time Screen Actors Guild member. She is considering early retirement after many years of working in TV and film because of the Hollywood strikes. (Ashley Balderrama / for LAist)

Money is dwindling

When Catherine McCabe, a production manager and art/set coordinator, responded to our survey, she told us she had about six weeks of unemployment left. Her savings are running low, and she’s already cut out expenses, like news subscriptions and cable.

And that career-switch idea? It hasn’t worked for her.

“No one will hire me because they don’t want to invest in someone with a career outside of their operation,” McCabe said. “But I keep trying to get a job elsewhere.”

McCabe has no other income coming in. Even driving to donate blood platelets — something that can be done to earn money — is off the books for her because it uses up gas.

For Cynthia Kershaw, a SAG-AFTRA member, the work stoppages are putting her future in limbo. She’s an art department coordinator for film and TV, and says that being out of work has put her career and health insurance on the line.

Daniel Martinez, a production sound mixer, says he's been working less because of the Hollywood strikes. (Ashley Balderrama / for LAist)

“Although I have been saving for the strike, I am seven years to retirement and not working is affecting my savings for the future,” Kershaw said. “I am currently living off of my savings and considering leaving film and TV for good.”

Kershaw has worked in the industry for two decades.

Between the lines are the deep financial problems that come up when people can’t find work. At least two respondents told us point-blank that their plan to make ends meet would be to starve. Although it’s a bleak and honest outlook, it’s a real impact that people without the privilege of savings experience.

Daniel Martinez, a production sound mixer, is one of those people. He’s worked significantly less since the strikes.

“Below the line crew are most susceptible,” Martinez said. “We do not have a safety net.”



