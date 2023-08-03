Cutbacks And Career Changes: You Told Us How The Hollywood Strikes Are Affecting You
Ninety-three days into the Writer’s Guild strike and 20 days into the Screen Actors Guild strike, the entertainment industry in Los Angeles has ground to a halt.
There was already a slowdown in production before the work stoppage, and cumulatively we know it’s hit many of you hard — both those in the industry, and those adjacent to it.
We wanted to learn more about how you’ve been affected, so we’ve been asking you to share your experiences. We’ve heard from nearly 100 of you. These are some of your stories.
How you’re getting by
The strikes are having a spectrum of effects on people’s personal lives. Some of you told us you’d completely lost your jobs, while others said they’re scraping by with just a few projects.
-
Rockstar rapper talks new album and fatherhood
-
Former president faces 4 felony charges
-
Lawsuit claims there is a hostile work environment
Chris Riddle, an assistant director, told LAist that he’s had to cut back on spending. And to bring in some money, he’s taking on smaller independent projects and using unemployment benefits.
“The rates are much lower, but it's better than not working.” Riddle said.
And that work is slim. According to FilmLA, the nonprofit organization in charge of tracking and permitting shoots in Greater L.A., permit counts are down nearly 55% for feature films and TV compared to this time last year. SAG-AFTRA is granting waivers to certain productions that sign an interim agreement — more than 120 projects have been approved so far.
“A lot of artists are still creating,” Riddle said. “I think it's important to show that filmmakers don't need the studios’ permission to make films.”
Turning to different gigs
But many of you told us that you’re reconsidering whether you’ll stay in the industry.
-
Most financial support funds are focused on helping with urgent basic needs, like groceries and rent. If you can cover your costs for a few months, most organizers ask that you hold off on applying.
-
-
-
-
Find more aid, including discounts and help with food, here.
Susanna Boney, an IATSE crew member who’s worked in art and set departments, said she’s excited to see union members fighting but that her financial situation is “a little dicey.” Her unemployment amount is small, so Boney’s switching gears to a gig she had 15 years ago.
“I'm actually getting recertified as a lifeguard right now, so you will be seeing me on the pool deck and on the picket lines,” she said. “I know that I have a plan and I am okay right now, but a lot of my IATSE kinfolk are not doing OK.”
A lot of members she knows aren’t making ends meet, and their situation is getting tougher since the discounts and grocery freebies are geared toward SAG and WGA members.
Money is dwindling
When Catherine McCabe, a production manager and art/set coordinator, responded to our survey, she told us she had about six weeks of unemployment left. Her savings are running low, and she’s already cut out expenses, like news subscriptions and cable.
And that career-switch idea? It hasn’t worked for her.
“No one will hire me because they don’t want to invest in someone with a career outside of their operation,” McCabe said. “But I keep trying to get a job elsewhere.”
McCabe has no other income coming in. Even driving to donate blood platelets — something that can be done to earn money — is off the books for her because it uses up gas.
For Cynthia Kershaw, a SAG-AFTRA member, the work stoppages are putting her future in limbo. She’s an art department coordinator for film and TV, and says that being out of work has put her career and health insurance on the line.
“Although I have been saving for the strike, I am seven years to retirement and not working is affecting my savings for the future,” Kershaw said. “I am currently living off of my savings and considering leaving film and TV for good.”
Kershaw has worked in the industry for two decades.
Between the lines are the deep financial problems that come up when people can’t find work. At least two respondents told us point-blank that their plan to make ends meet would be to starve. Although it’s a bleak and honest outlook, it’s a real impact that people without the privilege of savings experience.
Daniel Martinez, a production sound mixer, is one of those people. He’s worked significantly less since the strikes.
“Below the line crew are most susceptible,” Martinez said. “We do not have a safety net.”
Share your experience
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.