Affected By The WGA/SAG Strikes? Here’s Where To Get Help

The local news you read here every day is crafted for you, but right now, we need your help to keep it going. In these uncertain times, your support is even more important. Today, put a dollar value on the trustworthy reporting you rely on all year long. We can't hold those in power accountable and uplift voices from the community without your partnership.

Hi, I’m Aaricka! If you're enjoying this article, you'll love my daily morning newsletter, How To LA. Every weekday, you'll get fresh, community-driven stories that catch you up with our independent local news. Subscribe

The effects of Greater Los Angeles’ hot labor summer will likely roll down to almost every person and business in the area, especially those connected to the entertainment industry.

So where can you go for help? If you’re a striking worker feeling the financial pinch or otherwise involved in the industry, here’s a running list of places to get assistance.

(If you know of reliable mutual aid or a fund helping people affected by the strike, let us know through the form at the end of this story.)

Where to find financial help

Entertainment Community Fund



What it offers : Access to social services and emergency financial assistance through a variety of relief funds.



: Access to social services and emergency financial assistance through a variety of relief funds. Eligibility : Union and non-union workers can apply, but individual funds have different requirements .



: Union and non-union workers can apply, but individual funds have . Website: entertainmentcommunity.org

There are multiple funds at this site, including the organization’s main entertainment community fund. These are centered around emergencies and are available for people who are unable to pay immediate basic living expenses, such as housing, food, utility bills or health care costs. You’ll need documentation to support your needs.

If you can cover your costs for a few months, the organizers ask that you hold off on applying.

Among the relief funds, are help for Hollywood support staff, dancers, people who work in casting, IASTE members and more. Keep in mind, some of these funds may offer support in other forms, such as help with getting food.

Once you apply through one of the online applications , someone should get in touch within five to seven days to talk about your needs and share other community resources.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program

What it offers : Financial support for immediate basic living expenses. Funds cannot be used to pay your dues.



: Financial support for immediate basic living expenses. Funds cannot be used to pay your dues. Eligibility : For union members only. You must be paid up on your dues and have required documentation .



: For union members only. You must be paid up on your dues and . Website: sagaftra.foundation/emergencyfinancialassistance

The foundation has multiple funds to help union members in emergency situations, including for those who’ve lost work because of a strike. You’ll have to demonstrate how the strike has created an immediate financial hardship for you and include proof. For example: if your property owner is going to evict you.

As with the other funds, if you can cover your costs for a few months, wait to apply. To start your application, log in here .

Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF)

What it offers : Needs-based temporary financial assistance to qualified industry members.



: Needs-based temporary financial assistance to qualified industry members. Eligibility : Determined on a case-by-case basis , but generally is for those with seven qualifying years of entertainment industry employment. You are not required to be in a union or work on set.



: , but generally is for those with seven qualifying years of entertainment industry employment. You are not required to be in a union or work on set. Website: mptf.com/services

MPTF has multiple services available for support, including financial and mental health. Similar to the other funds, the financial support is for immediate basic living expenses, such as paying your rent, car insurance and food.

Eligibility varies at this organization and is handled individually. To apply, the organization asks that you call their intake line at 323-634-3888 (if you’re under 65) and 323-634-3866 (if you’re over 65).

WGAW Good and Welfare Emergency Assistance Fund

What it offers : Provides temporary financial assistance through interest-free loans for Writer’s Guild of America members.



: Provides temporary financial assistance through for Writer’s Guild of America members. Eligibility : For current and post-current members in good standing who need help, either for personal financial issues or industry-wide events.



: For current and post-current members in good standing who need help, either for personal financial issues or industry-wide events. Website: wga.org

To apply, call (323) 634-3888, a voicemail number, to leave a message. Your call should be returned in one to two business days. Keep in mind that the timeline may change with demand.

If you aren’t approved for the loan, you should get referred to other services for help. These loans are capped up to two loans for $7,000 each, for a total lifetime amount of $14,000.

Humanitas

What it offers: Grocery gift cards for WGA writers, while funding lasts.



Grocery gift cards for WGA writers, while funding lasts. Eligibility: The nonprofit is prioritizing early-career writers, but support has gone to TV staff, feature writers, assistants and more.



The nonprofit is prioritizing early-career writers, but support has gone to TV staff, feature writers, assistants and more. Website: humanitasprize.org/groceries-for-writers

The organization is distributing gift cards to members of WGA West and WGA East. You aren’t required to share the details of your situation, but the request form does ask for a photo of your WGA card and most recent staff position.

Humanitas is also giving out farm bundles, with vegetables from Earth Matterz to WGA West members in the L.A. area. You can still get a free bundle if you’ve already received a gift card. Requests are currently closed , but they may open again if another pickup window is added.

Gift card donations will continue as long as there's funding available. You can submit a request for the grocery card through the form here .

Where to get discounts and help with food

Bob’s Big Boy

Address: 4211 West Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Website: bobs.net

Comedian Drew Carey is picking up the tab for WGA writers who show their membership card at the Bob’s Big Boy location in Burbank for the duration of the strike. This applies to dine-in only, with the cost of tipping included.

Swingers Diner

Address: 8020 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90048

Hours: Daily, 8 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Website: swingersdiner.com

Carey is also paying for WGA members’ meals at Swingers Diner.

World Harvest Food Bank

Address: 3100 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Website: worldharvestla.org

The food bank, which functions more like a grocery store , is offering a free cart of groceries to WGA and SAG members.

All you have to do is show your membership card during the strikes to get a big cart stocked with fresh fruits, vegetables and meats .

Other places offering discounts

Two WGA strike captains are maintaining a spreadsheet of discounts for guild members . The price cuts cover a range of services, from 15% off a haircut to free meals or comedy shows. According to the sheet, all you need to do is show your WGA card.

Deals for SAG-AFTRA members may be included there soon.

LAist has not independently verified each discount listed. We recommend you call ahead to verify the policy as some may no longer be in effect.