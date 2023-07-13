SAG-AFTRA Negotiators Recommend Actors' Union Go On Strike. Leaders Vote Thursday Morning
The Screen Actors Guild contract expired Wednesday night without a new deal, meaning a double strike appears to be a certainty.
SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.— SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) July 13, 2023
SAG-AFTRA’s National Board will vote Thursday morning on whether to strike. https://t.co/ZoDmoDYZc0
Where things stand
The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, protesting what members say are "gig economy" conditions created by Hollywood studios, known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Directors Guild of American reached a deal for a new contract with AMPTP in June.
A federal mediator entered discussions with SAG before the midnight deadline Wednesday, but to no avail. The union's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike.
The writers and actors have not been on strike at the same time since 1960.
Guild president Fran Drescher released a statement saying that film and TV studios and streamers have "refused to acknowledge that enormous shifts in the industry have had a detrimental impact on those who perform labor for the studios."
Actors have also supported the ongoing writers strike, which is into its third month now.
"The longer this goes on, the deeper the economic impact, not just on the struck companies, but on all the other kinds of businesses that serve them, particularly here in L.A," Rebecca Keegan, The Hollywood Reporter's senior film editor, told LAist.
-
Listen: VA housing, heat safety tips, SAG-AFTRA
-
Aftermath of the Vernon slaughterhouse shutdown
-
Aggressive otter steals surf boards in Santa Cruz
Drescher's statement went on to call the response from the AMPTP to the union's proposals "insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."
The issues at stake
SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 actors and last month 98% of members voted to authorize a strike. The union and the AMPTP are fighting over the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals, among other issues. A media blackout agreed to by both sides has limited information about negotiations.
Keegan said the looming strike would affect several upcoming events for the industry.
"The Emmy Awards, the Venice and Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. What those rules mean for those events is that they will have to unfold largely without actors, which means that some of them won't unfold at all. They may be delayed," Keegan said.
What's next
The SAG-AFTRA National Board is expected to give a formal vote Thursday morning, followed by a news conference at noon at their headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard.
Go deeper: Read more on what the actors want in this new contract
-
Donald Trump was a fading TV presence when the WGA strike put a dent in network schedules.
-
Pickets are being held outside at movie and TV studios across the city
-
For some critics, this feels less like a momentous departure and more like a footnote.
-
Disneyland's famous "Fantasmic!" show came to a sudden end when its 45-foot animatronic dragon — Maleficent — burst into flames.
-
Leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun issue a joint statement along with show creator Lee Sung Jin.
-
Every two years, Desert X presents site-specific outdoor installations throughout the Coachella Valley. Two Los Angeles artists have new work on display.