SAG-AFTRA Negotiators Recommend Actors' Union Go On Strike. Leaders Vote Thursday Morning

The Screen Actors Guild contract expired Wednesday night without a new deal, meaning a double strike appears to be a certainty.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend to the National Board a strike of the Producers-SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Contracts which expired July 12, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.



Where things stand

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since May, protesting what members say are "gig economy" conditions created by Hollywood studios, known as the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). The Directors Guild of American reached a deal for a new contract with AMPTP in June.

A federal mediator entered discussions with SAG before the midnight deadline Wednesday, but to no avail. The union's negotiating committee voted unanimously to recommend a strike.

The writers and actors have not been on strike at the same time since 1960.

3:57 Listen: LAist talks to Rebecca Keegan, Hollywood Reporter's senior film writer, about where things stand in a looming strike

Guild president Fran Drescher released a statement saying that film and TV studios and streamers have "refused to acknowledge that enormous shifts in the industry have had a detrimental impact on those who perform labor for the studios."

Actors have also supported the ongoing writers strike, which is into its third month now.

"The longer this goes on, the deeper the economic impact, not just on the struck companies, but on all the other kinds of businesses that serve them, particularly here in L.A," Rebecca Keegan, The Hollywood Reporter's senior film editor, told LAist.

Drescher's statement went on to call the response from the AMPTP to the union's proposals "insulting and disrespectful of our massive contributions to this industry. The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us. Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal."



The issues at stake

SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 actors and last month 98% of members voted to authorize a strike. The union and the AMPTP are fighting over the use of artificial intelligence and streaming residuals, among other issues. A media blackout agreed to by both sides has limited information about negotiations.

Keegan said the looming strike would affect several upcoming events for the industry.

"The Emmy Awards, the Venice and Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals. What those rules mean for those events is that they will have to unfold largely without actors, which means that some of them won't unfold at all. They may be delayed," Keegan said.



What's next

The SAG-AFTRA National Board is expected to give a formal vote Thursday morning, followed by a news conference at noon at their headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard.

