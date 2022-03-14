SoCal March Madness: UCLA, USC and Cal State Fullerton Go Dancing

Important local news should be freely accessible to all, not hidden behind paywalls. If you like the stories you read on LAist and want to keep them coming, make a donation today. Your gift powers our reporting and helps keep you connected to your community.

Three Southern California teams are getting ready for March Madness.

UCLA is the fourth seed in the East Region and will face 13th-seeded Akron on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The game will air on TBS.

FiveThirtyEight, the statistical analysis website, gives the Bruins a 93% of beating The Zips. On Saturday, the winner of UCLA versus Akron will meet the victor between fifth-seeded St. Mary's and the two 12th seeded teams, Wyoming and Indiana.

USC is the seventh-seeded team in the Midwest Region and plays 10th-seeded Miami on Friday. FiveThirtyEight gives the Trojans a 53% chance of beating the Hurricanes.

The game will be televised on truTV. The team that comes out on top will face the winner between Auburn, the two-seed, and 15th-seeded Jacksonville State on Sunday.

And Cal State Fullerton, the No. 15 seed in the West Region, will play No. 2 seed Duke on Friday.

FiveThirtyEight gives the underdog Titans a 3% chance of beating the Blue Devils on CBS.

However, this specific numerical matchup has spelled spoiler for Duke in the past; in 2012, they were knocked out as a two-seed by 15th-seeded Lehigh in one of the most stunning upsets in tournament history.

Duke's head coach Mike Krzyzewski said the 2021-2022 season would be his last. The 75-year-old holds the most wins of any coach with 97 tournament victories and will become the leader in the most tournament appearances. Right now, he has a tie with Syracuse's Jim Boeheim.