Say Goodbye To ShakeAlertLA — City Points Everyone To Statewide Earthquake Warning App

The City of L.A.'s earthquake early warning app, "ShakeAlertLA," is going away. That's because city officials want you to download the statewide "MyShake" app instead.

Both use the same technology, detecting earthquakes through ground-motion censors. And if you're close enough to the epicenter to feel shaking from a magnitude 4.5 quake or higher, you'll get an alert from the app to "drop, cover, and hold on."

California, which unveiled its app in October 2019, tested it for the first time statewide in October, sending an alert to about 5 million Californians.

That test coincided with the annual Great California ShakeOut safety drill.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti says "ShakeAlertLA" was a bridge to the statewide earthquake early warning system. Now that that "MyShake" is up and running, the city's app will stop sending alerts on December 31.

