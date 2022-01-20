Santa Ana Winds Are Here, With 'Potentially Damaging' Gusts Expected Friday Night
Santa Ana winds are blowing across inland areas through Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says a ridge of high pressure will help kick up winds in inland Orange County, along with Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
There's a wind advisory for those areas until 4 p.m. In parts of Los Angeles County, a wind advisory is in place until 6 p.m.
Forecasters say there'll be a second, more powerful and "potentially damaging" windstorm as we head into the weekend.
Strong and gusty Santa Ana winds are expected tonight and Thu, with even stronger and potentially damaging winds Fri night-Sat. Strongest winds over large portions of L.A. and Ventura Counties. #cawx #LAWeather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/KnPEV0QJMi— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2022