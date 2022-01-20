Santa Ana Winds Are Here, With 'Potentially Damaging' Gusts Expected Friday Night

Your tax-deductible gift today powers our reporters and keeps us independent. We rely on you, our reader, not paywalls to stay funded because we believe important news and information should be freely accessible to all.

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered weekdays. Subscribe

Santa Ana winds are blowing across inland areas through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says a ridge of high pressure will help kick up winds in inland Orange County, along with Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

There's a wind advisory for those areas until 4 p.m. In parts of Los Angeles County, a wind advisory is in place until 6 p.m.

Forecasters say there'll be a second, more powerful and "potentially damaging" windstorm as we head into the weekend.