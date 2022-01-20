Support for LAist comes from
News

Santa Ana Winds Are Here, With 'Potentially Damaging' Gusts Expected Friday Night

By  Susanne Whatley
Published Jan 20, 2022 8:22 AM
A palm tree sways in the wind, with a blue sky behind it.
(Photo by Meduana
/
Unsplash)
Santa Ana winds are blowing across inland areas through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says a ridge of high pressure will help kick up winds in inland Orange County, along with Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

There's a wind advisory for those areas until 4 p.m. In parts of Los Angeles County, a wind advisory is in place until 6 p.m.

Forecasters say there'll be a second, more powerful and "potentially damaging" windstorm as we head into the weekend.

