Report Confirms Racial Inequity Across Professional Sectors

A new report on race in the workplace found that Black workers are underrepresented in the highest-paying industries, and the areas where those jobs are located.

Black workers are also overrepresented in lower-growth regions and frontline jobs, which frequently pay less.

On the current trajectory, it will take 95 years for Black employees to reach parity across all levels of the private sector.

Monne Williams, who co-authored the report, said that even though some companies have mentorship programs, there is still a “glaring disconnect.”

“87% of the companies who participated reported having a sponsorship program, but only about one-third of Black workers reported having a sponsor,” she said. “Less than a quarter reported feeling like they had a lot of support to advance.”

The report, which was published by McKinsey & Company, also found that Black employees collectively face workplace challenges, including limited advancement opportunities, high attrition rates, lack of sponsorship and allies, a scarcity of Black executives and management, and an overall perception of their workplace as less fair, accepting, and authentic.