Racist Graffiti Discovered At Manhattan Beach Elementary School

Manhattan Beach school officials said racist vandalism was discovered early this morning on the Meadows Elementary school campus.

A spokesperson for the school district said that damage to the playground asphalt and equipment was cleaned before students arrived for summer programs.

The vandalism came a day after officials held a ceremony celebrating the handing over of the oceanside property in the city known as Bruce’s Beach to the descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce - a Black couple who owned the property nearly a century ago until it was seized by the city.

The land was a former resort owned by the Bruce’s, until the city seized the property using eminent domain, turning the land into a park in the 1960s.

Photos of the damage posted to Reddit showed a racist slur, a vulgar drawing and a large swastika spray painted onto the play yard.

In a statement, Manhattan Beach Unified School District says, "hate and any form of discrimination have no place in our community or in our schools. Our District prides itself in our Inclusion Stand Up Commitment and we are committed to ensuring that all of our students and families are valued, cared for, and supported. "

The vandalism was reported to Manhattan Beach Police Dept and an investigation is underway.