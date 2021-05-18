Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor
True LA stories, powered by you
Donate
Stay Connected

LAist is part of Southern California Public Radio (SCPR), a member-supported public media network. Hear our news on-air at our partner site:

KPCC Logo

Live Stream Schedule In Person

Keep up with LAist

Our top stories delivered weeknights
Donate

Share This
News

Prizes For Vaccinations? LA County's Thinking About It

By  Nick Roman
Published May 18, 2021 3:18 PM
US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Miguel Olazava receives his Johnson & Johnson Covid19 vaccine above his LAFC tattoo administered by pharmacist Michelle Hormozia on May 7, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, at a vaccination clinic setup by Los Angeles Football Club, partnering with the LA county Department of Public Health and USC Pharmacy, where those vaccinated were due to receive a 20% discount on merchandise at the LAFC team store.
(FREDERIC J. BROWN
/
AFP)
Our reporting is free for everyone, but it’s not free to make.
LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

To get more people in Long Beach vaccinated, the city is offering raffle prizes this week to people who get their first dose of the Pfizer, Moderna shots or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

It offered free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific last week. And you might see something similar from L.A. County Public Health.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said they like Long Beach's raffle program to entice people to get vaccinated. She says to think of it as a "reward" program, not an "incentive" program.

"We think it's a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase museums, the entertainment, places like Magic Mountain and Universal Studios, all of our wonderful sports teams," she told us. "And we are working closely with those venues to see if they could support similar to what's happening in Long Beach."

Support for LAist comes from
Become a sponsor

Expect details soon, but don't feel cheated if you got vaccinated early. You won the peace of mind that you're protected against COVID-19 — and that's worth a lot.

Related Stories