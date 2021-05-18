Prizes For Vaccinations? LA County's Thinking About It

LAist only exists with reader support. If you're in a position to give, your donation powers our reporters and keeps us independent.

To get more people in Long Beach vaccinated, the city is offering raffle prizes this week to people who get their first dose of the Pfizer, Moderna shots or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

It offered free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific last week. And you might see something similar from L.A. County Public Health.

L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said they like Long Beach's raffle program to entice people to get vaccinated. She says to think of it as a "reward" program, not an "incentive" program.

"We think it's a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase museums, the entertainment, places like Magic Mountain and Universal Studios, all of our wonderful sports teams," she told us. "And we are working closely with those venues to see if they could support similar to what's happening in Long Beach."

Expect details soon, but don't feel cheated if you got vaccinated early. You won the peace of mind that you're protected against COVID-19 — and that's worth a lot.

